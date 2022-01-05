Canen Shines Again for Saline Girls Basketball Squad

COMMERCE TWP. -- For the second time in as many games in 2022, Sophie Canen has set a new career-high for points in a game.

The Saline senior scored 33 points as the Hornets defeated Walled Lake Western, 74-24, Tuesday on the road. On Sunday, Canen set a career-best with 26 points as Saline defeated Detroit Mumford, 56-40.

So did Canen spend the break watching Netflix and enjoying candy canes and gumdrops?

That's a definite "no."

"I started the break to work out - because I don't get to work out much during the season. I worked out and got in the gym as much as possible," said Canen, whose offseason workouts are the stuff of lore around the Saline basketball team.

Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said her star senior is taking her game to the next level. Roehm isn't surprised. Nor is there any mystery about what's propelling Canen to new heights.

"It's come from a place of putting in lots of work. She's put in work year after year after year. She's always about getting better and improving," Roehm said. "In the new year, she looks loose, she looks confident and she's really tearing it up right now."

Canen scored 15 of her 33 points in the first quarter. She scored her points many ways - hitting threes, dropping pretty pull-up jumpers, stealing balls and laying up.

She also had five rebounds and 10 steals.

"Sophie was a dominant force drawing double teams and lots of attention from the Warriors defense, but looked calm and confident the entire game," Roehm said. She really led us at both ends of the court. 33 points is amazing, but her 10 steals might have been even more impressive."

Kate Stemmer also scored 12 points for Saline. She had five steals, six rebounds and two assists.

"Kate Stemmer continues to fill the entire stat line each night and played a role in aspects of the game," Roehm said.

Josie Cayen scored nine points - on three three-pointers - and also had two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Anna Hesse scored eight points and led Saline with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

"I thought there were lots of our players that really stepped up tonight to do the thing they do best. Josie Cayen came in and hit three 3’s, Anna Hesse gets 10 rebounds, Taylor Kangas gets 6 assists, and Payton Maloney rebounded and passed extremely well. So many people did their job tonight and really capitalized on their strengths. It was a true team win," Roehm said.

Taylor Kangas had five points, three rebounds, five steals and six assists. Payton Maloney scored four points, grabbed six rebounds and two assists. Ella Dean scored two points and grabbed two rebounds and three steals. Beth Ann Ford scored a point and had six rebounds.

The Hornets are undefeated at 8-0.

