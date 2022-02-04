UPDATED: 9 Candidates will be Interviewed for Vacant Saline School Board Position at Special Meeting Monday

UPDATE: The Saline Post has learned two of the candidates who applied have asked to be removed from consideration

The Saline Board of Education expects to interview nine candidates for a vacant trustee position at a special meeting Monday.

11 people applied to fill the vacancy on the Saline Area Schools Board of Education that was created when Trustee Dennis Valenti announced his resignation from the board. Two of those applicants have since asked to be removed from consideration. The Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, at Liberty School, to interview the candidates.

A decision could come Monday night or at Tuesday's regular board meeting.

The candidates are:

Luis Barnett

Joe Bassett

Ryan W. Davidson

Sarah Gallagher

David Hayward

Kristin Hoffman-Peavler

Casey Rue

lJeroen Spitael

Jason Tizedes

"The Board of Education Trustees are committed to appointing a Trustee that is deeply dedicated to students, meets the needs of our staff, and values feedback from parents," Board President Jennifer Steben said.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Board Trustee Dennis Valenti, whose term was set to expire at the end of the year. His replacement will serve the remainder of the term.

Hoffman-Peavler received considerable support from the board when she applied after the resignation of Aramide Boatswain. David Hayward also in during that process, in which 13 candidates applied. The board chose Kandace Jones.



(This article was corrected to change Dennis Valenti's board position from President to Trustee)