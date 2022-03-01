NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance at Eastern Michigan University March 10-12

(Press Release)

The Ann Arbor Sports Commission, in association with Concordia University, will host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships on March 10-12, 2022.

The national championship will take place at the Eastern Michigan University George Gervin GameAbove Center (formerly the EMU Convocation Center). The facility is a state-of-the-art arena that can seat over 8,700 fans, and features a four-sided, center-hung video board and digital ribbon, surrounding the arena floor.

“We look forward to working with the Ann Arbor Sports Commission and Concordia University as they host the NAIA’s Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The state-of-the-art facility will provide a fantastic experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

The annual event features the top 15 competitive cheer and 12 competitive dance squads from around the nation which perform both preliminary and final routines in the two-day event.

"The Ann Arbor Sports Commission, along with Concordia University Ann Arbor, are truly honored to be selected as the host of the 2022 NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships,” said Mike Malach, Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. “Our community is primed to host and support an event of this scale. Additionally, we want to say thank you to Eastern Michigan University and their George Gervin GameAbove Center which will serve as the host facility. Our goal will be to host a first-rate event and world class experience for all the coaches and student athletes involved in the Championship. Thank you to the NAIA staff and selection committee for awarding this championship to Washtenaw County."

For event information and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.annarbor.org/sports-commission/naiacheerdance/

For more information about the NAIA please visit www.naia.org.