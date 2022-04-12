SOFTBALL: Saline Celebrates Opening Day by Sweeping Huron

Saline celebrated opening day with two dominating performances against Huron as the Hornets won 21-0 and 20-3.

"We looked really good today," coach laura Vaccaro said. "It's the first doubleheader of the year so we have some kinks to work out, but we came out playing hard and swinging hard and they played good defense. So I was really satisfied with how they played."

Saline scored 16 runs in the first inning of the first game of the season. Starting pitcher Karli Dorr, a sophomore, pitched three innings and allowed one hit. She walked three and struck out nine.

At the plate, Dorr also homered and drove in four runs. Kaleigh McClelland went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Sydney Hastings doubled and singled and drove in three runs. Grace Munn went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Emily Sweetland, Leah Holloway and Lainie Lipowski each had two hits and an RBI.

In the second game Grace Munn allowed two runs (none earned) on one hit and a walk. She struck out six batters.

Saline scored 10 runs in each of the first two innings on 13 hits. Hailey Malinczak and Hastings each had a double. Izzu Deveau went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI. McClelland, Hastings, Clara Cherry, and Jillian Whitley each had two hits. Malinczak drove in three runs. Hastings and Cherry each drove in two runs. Whitley scored three runs and stole two bases. McClelland stole two bases.

Saline hosts Walled Lake Northern for a doubleheader Thursday.