Pastor Tom Schroeder is the 2022 Recipient of SACC Lifetime Achievement Award

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce chose Pastor Tom Schroeder as the recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at this month’s Saline Salutes Ceremony. Schroeder, who served as senior pastor at Christ Our King Lutheran Church since 1993, retired from full-time ministry in 2021. He continues to serve the congregation and Saline as Pastor of Community Outreach.

“Pastor Tom is such a special person, and has been so good to my family,” said Dan Kolander, of Dan’s Downtown Tavern. “He definitely deserves the lifetime achievement award.”

Kolander and his wife, Sarah, nominated Schroeder for this award.

“I nominated Tom because there was no one else to consider for such an honor,” Sarah Kolander said. “Not only has he been a selfless servant to the community and our church, he has personally impacted my life and brought me closer to Jesus. He is wise, calm and patient. He is there for anyone who needs help.”

The Kolanders have been recipients of Schroeder’s kindness both personally and professionally. When Dan Kolander’s parents died in 2018, just three weeks apart, Schroeder was there at their bedside to offer comfort and peace. During the pandemic, Schroeder was there to help the restaurant as it struggled.

“Over the shut down with COVID, Pastor Tom facilitated a donation of several gift cards that helped our staff at Dan’s Tavern get by. It’s just one small thing, but without his thoughtfulness, I’m sure many of those people wouldn’t have gotten groceries that week,” Sarah Kolander said.

When Schroeder is not attending to his congregation, he can often be found in Saline’s restaurants and stores, where he enjoys interacting with patrons and finding ways to minister to residents. For many years, he has been an active part of Saline’s senior communities, leading worship services and bible studies at Brecon Village, the Memory Center at Brecon, Linden Square, Mill Pond Manor, and Tecumseh Place.

“His ministry to seniors is one of his greatest joys,” said his daughter, Heidi McClelland. “He ministers wherever he goes, from the guys at Saline Market to the waitresses at Saline Inn, City Limits Diner and Mark’s Coney Island, and clerks at the grocery and hardware stores.”

Schroeder, who grew up on a farm in Britton, graduated from Concordia University Ann Arbor, which is where he met his wife, Pamela (Saville). The couple worked as elementary school teachers for many years, until Schroeder received the call to enter ministry.

Pastor Don Kirkhhoff, who has worked alongside Schroeder at Christ Our King for more than thirteen years, said that Schroeder is a genuine people person who focuses on others.

“God has given Tom a variety of very important gifts. One of the greatest of these gifts is being an encourager. He enjoys being with people and learning more about them. His joyful smile and hand extended to shake hands show the enthusiasm he has on the inside, as he can hardly wait to visit with you, whether it’s the first time that he is meeting you, or whether you have seen each other regularly over many years.”

Kirkhhoff noted that Schroeder loves to connect with people, whether through a story, through work, or through a joke.

“People are often surprised at how quickly Tom gets to know them through the connections that he makes with them,” Kirkhhoff said. “It seems he has a joke about every situation. He enjoys bringing humor into the conversation. People find themselves laughing alongside him.”

The Schroeders had three children, Heidi (McClelland), Emily (Woehlke), and Andrew, along with nine grandchildren, many of whom are Saline students and alumni. Schroeder’s wife of 49 years, Pamela, recently passed away in March after a battle with cancer.

Schroeder has participated in many Saline parades, where he can be found either driving one of his vintage farm tractors or riding one of his high wheel bikes. He enjoys gardening, woodworking, collecting toy tractors and farm memorabilia. He also enjoys spending time with his family, attending sporting events and concerts of his grandchildren.

“I totally feel undeserving of it,” Schroeder said of this award. “You stand on so many people’s shoulders who went before you. My wife and my parents, they always taught us that we’ve been blessed by God to be a blessing to others.”

“The Saline community is just incredible, “ he said. “The idea that we have a chance to take care of so many people from all different age groups.”

“ It was 23 years ago when they opened Brecon,” Schroeder said, reflecting on his work with seniors in the community. “Saline has become the epicenter for senior citizens ministry. When I started this, asking if I could volunteer there, some people said ‘Why would you want to do that? That’s a dead end ministry.’ But these people are away from their home, many are away from their family, and if they had a church home, they are away from their church home. Many of them are lonely. I get a chance to listen to their stories. They are probably closer to heaven’s gate than the rest of us, and a lot of them aren’t sure of their salvation. I get a chance to encourage them and point them to Jesus. What could be better than that?”

(Special thanks to Heidi McClelland Photography)