Family Business Led Matthew Fillinger, Husand and Father, to Career in Commercial Printing Sales

Matthew McClellen Fillinger, age 65 of Saline, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. Matt was born November 29, 1960 to John (Jack) and Dorothy Fillinger in Ann Arbor, MI. He loved Ann Arbor, having his childhood paper route, actively participating in Zion Lutheran Church with its youth league, and working alongside his father at Fillinger Typesetting.

His experience in the family business led him to graduate from Ferris State University with a degree in Printing. He worked for various printing companies, eventually leading him into commercial printing sales.

Matt had a love of cars, buying his first car of many vehicles at the age of 13. Fixing up cars, especially Saabs and Volvos, became a passion. With a natural mechanical aptitude, he was always tinkering to expand his knowledge of how things worked. His skills evolved into home repairs of light construction, plumbing, and electrical projects. These skills he built over the years lead him to become a trustee at church, volunteering on many maintenance and repair projects. During his down time, listening to all genres of music in his “sound room.” It filled not only his room, but the home with music appreciation. Music made a cherished tradition for his children, and now grandchildren who dance, love, and laugh together.

Animals also reserved an immense spot in Matt’s heart, as he had a great love for his black lab, Riley, and soon after, his yellow lab, Gracie. Walter, an orange tabby cat from The Humane Society, also had a huge impact on Matt’s life. Riley, Gracie, and Walter weren’t just pets to Matt, they were genuine family members.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Fillinger and John (Jack) Fillinger. He is survived by his wife Nancy Fillinger of 42 years; daughters Lauren (Colter) Ragone, Katherine (Nic) Snyder, and Jennifer Fillinger; grandchildren Gianna Ragone, Carmen Ragone, Roman Snyder, and baby sister Snyder (on the way); brothers John (Elizabeth), Michael (Michelle), Chris (Gwen), in-laws Betty and George Ardelean, aunts, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2026 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Lake Forest Golf Club, 3110 W. Ellsworth in Ann Arbor. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Thomas Huff officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Matt’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 https://www.hshv.org/aboutus/?form=memorialecard or The American Cancer Society https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaigns/Matthew-Fillinger-Esophag…-?notification=success&key=message_imageuploadsuccess.

For directions, to leave a memory you have of Matt, or to sign his online guestbook, please visit The Life Tributes page at https://www.rbfhsaline.com/obituaries/matthew-fillinger/#!/TributeWall.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline, Michigan.

More News from Saline