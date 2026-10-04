Foundation for Saline Area Schools Inducts Newest Hall of Fame Class

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools inducted its newest Hall of Fame class at halftime of Friday's varsity football game between Saline and Monroe.

This year's class featured:

Dolly Collins

Distinguished Educator

If you've heard a Saline choir sing in the last two decades, you've heard Dolly's magic. She started piano at age 5, taught herself the organ pedals at 12, and has been making music ever since. After years as a beloved piano teacher, Dolly became the full-time accompanist for the Saline High School choirs, a role she held for more than 19 years alongside Norma Freeman and later Sarah Price Deas. Dolly did so much more than play the piano. She led sectional rehearsals, coached students for solo and ensemble, and even traveled with the choir to sing in the grand churches of Prague and Austria. Her own words say it best: she loves our Saline singers, and they love her right back!

Dominic Dorset

Distinguished Alumni

Dominic (class of 2018) trained in the University of Michigan's renowned musical theatre program, where he caught the eye of the late Tony Award winner Gavin Creel. The two collaborated for three years on Creel's original musical, which was performed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Right after graduation, Dominic landed the role of Kristoff in the Broadway North American Tour of Disney's Frozen. He performed for more than a million people in 32 cities, including a performance at the White House! In 2024, he made his Broadway debut as an original cast member of The Lost Boys.

Dr. Jeff Nadig

Distinguished Alumni

At Saline High School (class of 1995), Jeff was a three-sport athlete who earned nine varsity letters and served as captain in football, wrestling, and baseball. He was a Division I State Runner-Up in wrestling, a two-time First Team All-Conference football player, and was named MHSAA Scholar Athlete of the Year.Jeff went on to earn his degree from Cornell and his MD from Tulane, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. After his residency and fellowship at the University of Michigan, he joined Henry Ford Medical Group, where he serves as a Senior Staff Physician.In 2006, Jeff and his wife Katie, a fellow SHS grad and current Saline teacher, came home to Saline, where they've raised their five kids.

Greg and Lisa Rentschler

Distinguished Alumni & Service

Greg (SHS Class of 1983) and Lisa both began their careers at Ford Motor Company. When their son Connor started his journey with autism, they saw firsthand how much opportunity and acceptance matter. Connor thrived in Saline Area Schools and proudly earned his diploma in 2019.Inspired by Connor, Greg and Lisa founded Nu2U Again Resale Shop eight years ago to give individuals with disabilities a safe, inclusive place to work, grow their skills, and build confidence. What started as a dream for their son now includes stores in Saline and Ypsilanti and a whole community of supporters.Their belief is simple: everyone has abilities, everyone has value, and everyone deserves a chance to shine

Scott Theisen

Distinguished Educator

For more than 30 years, Scott served our students as a PE teacher, science teacher, counselor, and Interim Athletic Director. And as varsity baseball coach from 1993 to 2017, he built one of the best programs in the state: 18 SEC titles, 14 District championships, 12 Regional titles, eight Final Four appearances, and a State Championship in 2017!

Scott was inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005, later served as its president, and was twice named MHSBCA State Coach of the Year. Now he's adding one more Hall of Fame to the list, and this one's at home.

Since 1987, the Foundation for Saline Area Schools has been providing private funding for enrichment activities, educational initiatives, and district-wide strategic goals.

The foundation hosts its 2026 fall luncheon Oct. 29 at the Saline High School STEAM Center.

RSVP by October 14 to reserve your seat.

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