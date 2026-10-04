What to do in Saline: Last Home Game for Hornets, Gun Buyback, Basic Drawing, American Doll Sale and More

Here's what we found on our community calendar for this week. Enter your information by noon Thursday on our free community calendar to be included on Thursday.

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11 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Oct 5 - Sunday, Oct 11

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FEATURED EVENTS

Saint Aidan's Ann Arbor 3rd Annual Gun Buyback - Sat Oct 10 10:00 am

Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church

Join us on October 10th and exchange your unwanted firearms for gift cards. Watch as we destroy your unwanted firearms and exchange them for a gift card.You can also shop at our artwork table or make your own masterpiece with the cut-up pieces of firearms. [more details]

Other Events

Getting Paid to Talk Voice Over Class through Saline Community Education - Mon Oct 5 6:30 pm

From audio books to advertisements and beyond, we encounter recorded voices everywhere! In this one-night live online class your instructor will take you behind-the-scenes in the voice over field for a fun and realistic look at how the voice over field really works. You’ll gain inside perspective on developing skills, and how to leverage your voice’s strengths, your interests, and more. Because this class is live, you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions! Additionally, there will be a… [more details]

Intro to Conducting Class - Tue Oct 6 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Ever wanted to conduct the band/orchestra/choir/musical? Take a dive into learning how & what goes into conducting a musical group through the use of gesturing & expression. No music background needed, but musicians of all kinds are welcome! Upper body movement required. Wear loose clothing.Class runs on Tuesdays, October 6-November 10 from 6-6:50 pm. Fee: $70. Ages 14+. Registration is required through Saline Community Education: Intro to Conducting Class Information and Registration [more details]

Basic Drawing for Adults Class - October Class - Wed Oct 7 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Would you like to improve your drawing skills? Learning how to draw using basic fundamentals can set you on a path to drawing better and developing faster. Drawing using basic shapes, you build your subject from the inside out! Create more dynamic illustrations using perspective drawing techniques and shadowing to create depth. This class also explores using different mediums (Pen & Ink, Colored pencils, Watercolor Washes, and Markers) to finish up your illustrations. All supplies are included!… [more details]

Basic Drawing for Adults Class - Wed Oct 7 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Would you like to improve your drawing skills? Learning how to draw using basic fundamentals can set you on a path to drawing better and developing faster. Drawing using basic shapes, you build your subject from the inside out! Create more dynamic illustrations using perspective drawing techniques and shadowing to create depth. This class also explores using different mediums (Pen & Ink, Colored pencils, Watercolor Washes, and Markers) to finish up your illustrations.Class runs on Wednesdays in… [more details]

Make Income as an Author Virtual Class Through Saline Community Education - Thu Oct 8 5:00 pm

You may be thinking about publishing your children’s book, cook book, novel, photography book, or your life story. Why not turn your passion into income? Learn how to get paid for online downloads of your book, how to get paid to speak at events, how to sell printed copies of your book, and get promoted at your workplace for having your book published.This virtual class takes place on Thursday, October 8 from 5-6 pm. Fee: $34. Registration is required through Saline Community Education: Make… [more details]

Intro to Conducting Class - Thu Oct 8 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Ever wanted to conduct the band/orchestra/choir/musical? Take a dive into learning how & what goes into conducting a musical group through the use of gesturing & expression. No music background needed, but musicians of all kinds are welcome! Upper body movement required. Wear loose clothing.Class runs on Thursdays from October 8-November 12 from 6-6:50 pm. Fee: $70. Registration is required through Saline Community Education: Intro to Conducting Class Information and Registration [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Oct 8 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Football: River Rouge at Saline - Fri Oct 9 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

Saline (6-0) hosts River Rouge (0-6) in the Hornets' final regular season home game of the season.Don't let the Panthers' 0-6 record sway you too much. They've played several strong teams in tough games. [more details]

American Girl Doll Sale - Sat Oct 10 11:00 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

There are 70 tables of all things American Girl at our 13th doll sale! This community marketplace brings together collectors, families and doll enthusiasts from across the country to buy and sell American Girl dolls, clothing, furniture, accessories, books and more! Food trucks will be outside so you can fuel up and continue shopping. Little Caesars Pizza, Top Dog (hot dogs and hamburgers) and Bearclaw Coffee!Sale admission is $2 cash at the door for ages 3+. Single bills appreciated. Bring… [more details]

From Fife, Scotland, An Evening with Skyrie - Sun Oct 11 7:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co

Skyrie is an electrifying contemporary Celtic trio from Fife, Scotland, renowned for their dynamic performances and innovative sound. Blending traditional Scottish and Irish tunes with poignant original songs, captivating soundscapes and influences ranging from rock to funk, the band has forged a distinctive musical identity that is both rooted in tradition and boldly contemporary.Comprising versatile composers and multi-instrumentalists Lesley Thompson Smith (Vocals, Fiddle, Pipes, Whistle and… [more details]

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