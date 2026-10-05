Meet Brian Marl, Candidate for Mayor of Saline

City of Saline voters will elect their Mayor in the November election. Longtime Mayor Brian Marl faces Michael McVey, who was elected to the Board of Education and served several years as its president. The mayor serves a four-year term.

In this feature, Brian Marl answers questions from The Saline Post.

Name

Brian Marl

Biography (list what you’d like):

Incumbent Mayor – former City Council-member – I previously worked in the Michigan State Legislature for three separate State Representatives. I serve on the City’s Planning Commission, Davenport-Curtiss Working-group, Risk Mitigation Team, and as a representative to the Board of Directors for the Saline Area Senior Center. I previously served on the SAS CARES Board, as Vice President of the SAS Historic Preservation Foundation, and as Congregational President of St. Paul UCC Church of Saline.

Why do you want to be Mayor?

My family has lived in the Saline community for more than five generations – this community and its success/future is personal to us. I want to ensure that every Salinian has the opportunities that were afforded to me in the previous decades. Our City faces several challenges, but also enumerable opportunities in the years ahead. I have the relevant experience, acumen, and strong leadership skills to help navigate our City in the ensuing four years.

Why should voters choose you?

It should be based on my proven ability to bring people together, tackle multidimensional issues for the betterment of the Saline community and my consistent articulation of a clear and positive vision for our community’s future.

If elected, what are your priorities? How will you work on them?

At a macro level, my priorities have been and will continue to include robust investment in our municipal infrastructure, strong financial stewardship, support for public safety, leveraging new economic development opportunities, and openness/transparency in City government. At a more granular level, my key priorities for the next four years will include, activation of the Davenport-Curtiss property, completion of a new downtown gathering space, rehabilitation of our municipally owned Rec Center, Millpond Park improvements, finalizing the rehab of our WWTP (sewer plant) off Monroe Street, and the launch of a new community-wide wellness initiative. We will accomplish these goals/priorities by remaining razor focused on what truly matters to Saline residents: proper allocation of City resources, and careful evaluation of any/all possible solutions ensuring we are making data-driven decisions for the betterment of the Saline community.

How many hours a week should the mayor spend on the job?

The bare minimum would be 20 hours per week, this would be limited to agenda prep, review, and participation in various boards/committees/meetings. However, if you desire a more proactive and transformational leader, something in the neighborhood of 40 hours a week would be more realistic. I am willing to give generously of my time and energy – I think this level of passion and engagement benefits the broader Saline community.

If the City of Saline is asked to be home to a data center, what’s your response?

Currently, it is not possible, City Council enacted a 1-year moratorium in early 2026, which I strongly supported. Per existing state law, this is not a sustainable long-term approach. Ergo, we are working to enact the appropriate regulations/policies to ensure future developments do not have an adverse impact on our existing residents’ quality of life. Hyper-scale data centers must not negatively impact our local environment/eco systems, put undue strain on municipal infrastructure, or cause increases to regional electric or other utility rates.

The Saline City Council voted 7-0 to require trans people to use the Rec Center change room of their identified gender. Some women feel city council has taken away a safe space for women. Do you support the decision? What’s your message to a woman who feels disenfranchised by the city?

The existing policy was carefully and appropriately vetted by staff and legal counsel. As it stands, I believe it is sufficient and includes the necessary safeguards. That said, if reasonable modifications/improvements are presented, I would be open to considering potential changes.

How do you feel about the state of the city?

I believe the state of our City is strong, of course, we are not without our challenges, including, insufficient support from state/federal sources for infrastructure and challenges related to talent attraction/retention – that said, we have a strong strategic framework, a growing and diverse local economy, well-staffed/managed fire and police departments, a solid fund balance and strong financial protocols, and we continue to prioritize the issues that matter most to our residents – local streets, parks and public utilities.

Should the city remove the dam or preserve Mill Pond?

Ultimately, I believe the citizens/voters of Saline should determine the dam’s fate, via a ballot proposal in either 2027 or 2028. My personal position is that the dam and pond should be preserved. It creates a special ambiance and aesthetic which would be a net loss to our community if it were to be removed. I also favor additional improvements to Millpond, including additional plantings of native vegetation, possible dredging of the pond, perhaps some observation platforms along the water, and a rehab of the ROMP structure and park pavilion.

Are you supportive of the Kinley development and downtown gathering space? Should the city consider zoning variances or looking the other way on parking rules to help make it happen?

I am strongly in support of this proposal – we’ve talked about a town square and/or downtown gathering space for more than 3 decades now. We’ve made more progress in the last 3 years than we have in the previous 2 decades. This project will undoubtedly improve the vibrancy of our downtown area. I suspect the proposal will qualify for a tax abatement, which I’m eager to evaluate/consider further. I do not expect any impact on parking, as it stands now, this initiative will not detract or eliminate any existing parking in our downtown.

What would you like to see at the Davenport-Curtiss mansion?

First, the appropriate legal protections/restrictions on the home and outbuildings, thus ensuring their preservation in perpetuity. The property is integral to our local history and inextricably linked with our community’s identity. Our Davenport Curtiss Mansion Working Group is working diligently to evaluate other models, conduct site visits, and determine the best methods to activate this property for the entire region to enjoy. I envision an active community space that celebrates our history while also hosting numerous public/private events and other educational initiatives.

What’s the way forward on the Rec Center? How much city money should fund Rec Center operations every year?

Our Rec Center is a valuable, quality of life enriching amenity that must be preserved. At the same time, it must not be an undue burden on City finances. The way forward is to complete a strategic and focused remodel which prioritizes the aquatic center and youth/childcare services, thus attracting new members and users, while becoming a regional destination for recreation. With both corporate pledges and $2.7 million secured through Congresswoman Dingell’s Office, we should be able to execute some quality projects onsite in the next 12-24 months. Additionally, our Rec Center Advisory Board is also looking at other operational changes, a refreshed public engagement strategy and new partnerships to improve efficiencies to place our Rec Center on a more sustainable trajectory. Per your second question, in the short-term, we should aim for something between $200,000-300,000 for an annual contribution, longer-term, and after the establishment of an endowment fund, we should strive for much less.

Is the lack of retention a problem at City Hall? If so, how can the city see stabilization?

Yes, talent recruitment and retention is a problem locally, and broadly within municipalities. Elimination of municipal pensions is a significant contributor, but not the only factor. The City has clear job descriptions and unambiguous expectations for our employees. That said, we should explore other incentives and language in employment contacts to encourage longevity and retention.

Part of my focus on dedicated planning, what we CAN do as a city, is ensure that training documents are kept updated, that there are clear succession plans and guidance documents in place, and that we make it clear that when key staffers depart, they know we appreciated their service and we wish them the best in their next endeavor.

Tell us about a time when you made a decision that you later realized was wrong. What did you do to correct it, and what did you learn from the experience? As Mayor, how will residents know when you have made a mistake, and what will you do when they hold you accountable?

In 2009, as a Councilmember, I shouldn’t have voted in favor of the “Saline BE HERE” marketing website – it was a good concept, a good faith effort to support our local businesses and market our community, but lacked tech support, and no one was assigned to actively maintain said website. I learned a valuable lesson – good concepts need support on the backend as well. Candidly, I don’t know of another Mayor who is as engaged as I am – from hosting coffee hours and townhalls, interfacing online, to encouraging residents to call or text at any hour if they have questions or concerns. I strive to be very honest and forthright – here today, my answers are direct and to the point, no fluff or pretense. Saline citizens can always expect me to be truthful and admit mistakes when I fall short of my expectations.

What’s your vision of administrative leadership in the city? City Manager, then what? What other positions do we need? Specifically, any new positions?

The Mayor and Council set the tone and establish the vision for our community, it is incumbent on the City Manager and staff to execute and manage the day-to-day operations of the organization. Obviously, as has been noted in the past, we need to recruit and onboard a permanent City Manager. Secondarily, as established in the FY 2027 budget, we need a stand-alone Economic Development Director and a Facilities Manager. Further out, I would like to add personnel to both DPW and the water departments to provide frontline support and assist with the management of our capital assets.

Describe your leadership style and why it would be beneficial to the city?

It starts with being open and transparent – I’m a servant leader, my role exists to serve others and enhance our residents’ quality of life. Second, it is essential leaders articulate a clear and consistent vision and work tirelessly to implement said vision. Mayors need to be coalition-builders, and bring diverse groups together to tackle our community’s problems. These are indeed strengths I bring to the role as Saline’s Mayor. Finally, public officials must be open to feedback and constructive criticism – I’ve never shied away from this. In fact, I believe it to be imperative, as it improves the decision-making process and leads to better outcomes for Saline City residents.

Lay it down straight. Why would you be a better mayor than your opponent?

I’m the only candidate who has stood up and gotten things done – I’ve helped to dramatically improve City finances, secured millions in outside funding for sewer plant repairs, park improvements and pathways, and rehabilitation of our Rec Center. We’ve spearheaded an asset-management approach to infrastructure, and invested heavily in local streets and water. I took the lead in recruiting dynamic businesses to Saline and remain razor-focused on the issues our residents care about most. I have a clear and consistent vision, and have both the time and passion to commit to the role of mayor. I have relevant experience, acumen, and grit. I’m actively involved in municipal affairs – unlike my opponent, I’m ready to lead and deliver on day one. The mayor’s office is no place for on the job training. I look forward to continuing to focus on a shared vision, and partnering with any/all community stakeholders to improve municipal services in Saline. I’m just as positive about our City, and its future as I was in 2012, when I was first elected. I appreciate the opportunity here – I hope to earn your support/vote on or before November 3rd.

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