Elizabeth Miller, Wife and Mother of 1, Excelled at Working as a Homemaker

Elizabeth Ann (Burkhart) Miller, age 77, of Clinton, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at Hospice of Lenawee with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born August 25, 1949 in Saline, Michigan to her loving parents, the late Charles Raymond Burkhart and Elizabeth McClintock (Dosch) Burkhart.

On May 7, 1971 she married Todd Gerald Miller at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline. They built a beautiful life together, living most of their 55 years together in Clinton, Michigan. Along with her husband, Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Shelia (Eric) Utz and granddaughter Zoey Utz as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Charles Burkhart III, Joseph Burkhart, John Burkhart, Phillip Burkhart and sister-in-law Debbra Burkhart.

Elizabeth worked most of her life as a homemaker which she excelled at. She loved her family, UofM football, Detroit Tigers, animals, angels and yellow roses. She was a good wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

No services are planned at this time, but when you cheer for the Wolverines or the Tigers, pet a furry friend or smell a beautiful rose, think of Elizabeth. She will be laid to rest, with her parents, in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Lenawee https://www.hospiceoflenawee.org/donate/ or to an animal rescue of the donor’s choice. To leave a memory you have of Elizabeth or to sign her online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

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