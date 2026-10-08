What to do in Saline this weekend: Celtic Trio Concert at Stony Lake, Pumpkin Plunge, Farmers Market and More

We're wrapping up a week of wonderful early autumn weather. Here's what we found on our calendar this weekend.

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8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 9 - Sunday, Oct 11

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FEATURED EVENTS

Saint Aidan's Ann Arbor 3rd Annual Gun Buyback - Sat Oct 10 10:00 am

Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church

Join us on October 10th and exchange your unwanted firearms for gift cards. Watch as we destroy your unwanted firearms and exchange them for a gift card.You can also shop at our artwork table or make your own masterpiece with the cut-up pieces of firearms. [more details]

Other Events

Friday Night Live Music - Fri Oct 9 5:00 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club & Practice Center

Kick off your weekend with an incredible evening of live music featuring Terry Farmer & Neil Donato! Bring your friends and unwind at the club with dynamic acoustic tunes, great vocals, and all your favorite classic hits.Gather around, grab a bite, and enjoy: Drink & Happy Hour SpecialsDelicious Patio & Clubhouse DiningLive Acoustic Hits & Classic CoversA relaxed, fun evening with great companyWhether you're finishing up a round on the course or looking for the best spot in Ann Arbor for Friday… [more details]

Pumpkin Plunge - Fri Oct 9 6:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Dive into our floating pumpkin patch for our annual Pumpkin Plunge event!We'll enjoy some floating pumpkins and you can choose one to decorate and take home!Children who are unable to swim independently must be accompanied by a paid adult in the water.Register for the Pumpkin Plunge by calling the Rec Center at (734) 429-3502 or online at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/. [more details]

Football: River Rouge at Saline - Fri Oct 9 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

Saline (6-0) hosts River Rouge (0-6) in the Hornets' final regular season home game of the season.Don't let the Panthers' 0-6 record sway you too much. They've played several strong teams in tough games. [more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Oct 10 8:00 am

West Henry Lot

The Saline Farmers Market is in its 25th summer season in historic downtown Saline! Every Saturday from 8am-1pm you will find fresh produce, plants, cut flowers, baked goods, meats, poultry, eggs, cheese, and tons of surprises! The market offers free programming from music, to education, to crafts - every weekend! [more details]

American Girl Doll Sale - Sat Oct 10 11:00 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

There are 70 tables of all things American Girl at our 13th doll sale! This community marketplace brings together collectors, families and doll enthusiasts from across the country to buy and sell American Girl dolls, clothing, furniture, accessories, books and more! Food trucks will be outside so you can fuel up and continue shopping. Little Caesars Pizza, Top Dog (hot dogs and hamburgers) and Bearclaw Coffee!Sale admission is $2 cash at the door for ages 3+. Single bills appreciated. Bring… [more details]

From Fife, Scotland, An Evening with Skyrie - Sun Oct 11 7:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co

Skyrie is an electrifying contemporary Celtic trio from Fife, Scotland, renowned for their dynamic performances and innovative sound. Blending traditional Scottish and Irish tunes with poignant original songs, captivating soundscapes and influences ranging from rock to funk, the band has forged a distinctive musical identity that is both rooted in tradition and boldly contemporary.Comprising versatile composers and multi-instrumentalists Lesley Thompson Smith (Vocals, Fiddle, Pipes, Whistle and… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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