Manchester Brownfield Redevelopment Includes 'Affordable' Rentals

The Emerald Glen subdivision in Manchester broke ground last month. This project is a collaboration between the City of Manchester, Washtenaw County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, and Allen Edwin Homes. The subdivision will feature 30 new homes – 24 will be for sale, and 6 will be rent restricted at what is affordable to a 100% area median income (AMI) family for 15 years.

The City of Manchester has been working since 2002 to make this subdivision happen. The vacant lot was identified as a good candidate for a housing development, and the city started working with Allen Edwin Homes to plan the development and look at what housing tax increment financing (TIF) strategies could be utilized.

In 2023, amendments were made to the Brownfield Redevelopment Financing Act (Act 381) to allow local units of government to use increased property tax revenue to fund infrastructure, utilities, parking, and to fill financial gaps for new residential developments. In partnership with the County’s Brownfield Program housed in the Office of Community and Economic Development, the City of Manchester was the first in Washtenaw County to implement this type of project.

The development is the first Brownfield Project to happen in Manchester. A Brownfield plan was approved through the County Board of Commissioners which provided $4 million in Brownfield TIF support to the developer helping to build roads, utilities, and other infrastructure. $120,000 of the project will be spent on sidewalks that connect the subdivision to the local downtown area.

The mayor of Manchester, Patricia Vailliencourt, shares about the project: "After two years of working together this project has become a reality. Being the first in Washtenaw County to implement this type of TIF project had its challenges but has made it possible to bring 30 new homes to Manchester. Housing new families is a huge win for our schools, our downtown, our entire community."

The city is excited for this development and to spur commerce, increase school enrollment, and welcome more families to the community. The project will take several years to finish development.

To learn more about Brownfield development, visit www.washtenaw.org/brownfields or contact Community Development Specialist Nathan Voght at voghtn@washtenaw.org.

Press release from Washtenaw County.

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