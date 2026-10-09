Saline Chooses Elke Doom for Conditional Interim City Manager Offer

Saline City Council voted 4-3 to present a conditional offer for the Interim City Manager position to Elke Doom at Monday's meeting. But the three votes didn't go to Thomas Thomas, the other candidate interviewed by Saline City Council on Sept. 23.

They went to Chris Atkin, the Community Development Director who was tapped as Acting City Manager when Dan Swallow announced his resignation as City Manager.

Councilor Nicole Rice put forth Doom as Interim Manager.

"The reason why I'm putting it forth the motion for Miss Doom is that she had a couple of raving reviews," Rice said.

Rice noted that Doom and Thomas had similar "point" scores in council's interviews.

"The best candidate that we had by far, I think was Miss Doom," Rice said.

Mayor Brian Marl said he hoped all of council will support Doom.

"I'm just. I'm hopeful that the vast majority of council will get behind whomever is appointed to this position and do what you can when you can to ensure that they're they're successful," Marl said.

Councilor Janet Dillon called an audible at the dais, recommending Atkin for the interim position, pointing to his institutional knowledge as the city looks for a permanent city manager, treasurer and engineer.

"Changing leadership again at this point would require additional time for another individual to become familiar with our staff operations," Dillon said.

Atkin said he was up to filling the interim post.

Marl was surprised and receptive to the idea.

"I have no doubt that you would do a fine job in an interim role, and I appreciate your willingness to accommodate, but I also am mindful that I don't want to burden you," Marl said.

Marl noted the interim would service for 6-8 months. Atkin said he is not interested in being full-time City Manager.

Marl asked if the city would need additional staff support if Atkin was interim. Atkin said he could operate as Community Development Director but that he'd need some assistance, perhaps from a consultant working at Carlisle Wortman & Associates, where Atkin worked before joining the city.

Councilor Dell'Orco cast the swing vote. He asked Atkin what he preferred to do and Atkin expressed he had no preference. He chose to vote for Doom, voting with Dillon, Jenn Harmount and Marl. Councilors Dillon, Dean Girbach and Tramane Halsch voted against Doom.

The City of Saline press release issued before the interviews outlined a brief biography of Doom.

Elke is a seasoned municipal executive with more than 30 years of public sector leadership experience, including extensive service in Michigan communities. Her Michigan experience includes serving as Interim City Manager for Eastpointe and Chelsea, Interim City Manager for Royal Oak Township, City Manager/Clerk/HR Director for Eastpointe, and elected Township Supervisor and HR Director for Huron Charter Township. In these roles, she led full‑service organizations, managed budgets exceeding $75 million, advanced redevelopment initiatives, negotiated labor agreements, secured state and county grants, and partnered closely with councils and boards during organizational transitions. Elke brings deep expertise in Michigan municipal finance, labor relations, elections, intergovernmental coordination, and state regulatory frameworks, and holds a Master of Public Administration, a Certified Public Manager designation, and multiple Michigan professional certifications. Elke earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Siena Heights University. She is also a Certified Public Manager through Saginaw Valley State University. In addition, she is a graduate of the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program, through the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

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