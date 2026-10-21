How Much Has the Real Estate Market Slowed in Saline for September/Fall 2026?

Disclaimer- No part of this was written by a third party or a robot.

By Jeff Roth, Arbor Advising

www.arboradvising.com

What Are the Trends for Saline Real Estate Through September/Fall 2026?

Year-to-date new listings were down, closed sales were down, and median sales prices were also down. We saw interest rates and days on market going up according to the most recent sales data.

-New listings were down 4.9% for single-family houses and 10.6% for condos year-to-date.

-Closed sales were down 2.8% year-to-date and down 51.4% in September for single-family houses. For condos, closed sales were down 6.2% year-to-date and 28.6% in September. The slowdown in the market is accelerating.

-Median sales prices were down 1.4% for single-family houses and 4.8% for condos year-to-date.

-Interest rates were 6.27% at this time last year and are 7.40% at the time of writing. While this is up significantly, it is still around historical averages.

-Days on market were up 15.2% for single-family houses and 107.5% for condos in September.

While there are positives in the real estate market like continued sales activity and perhaps more negotiating power for buyers, the trend clearly leans toward a slowing in the market with properties for sale needing to be priced well and thoughtfully.

What are the Trends for Single-Family Houses in Saline Through September/Fall 2026?

Year-to-date, new listings were down, number of closed sales were down, and median sales price down. In September, these trends accelerated with days on market increasing along with the month supply of inventory.

-New listings were down 4.9% year-to-date and 20% in September.

-Closed sales were down 2.3% year-to-date and 51.4% in September.

-Median sales price were down 1.4% to $557,155 year-to-date and down 2.8% to $540,000 in September.

-Days on market were up 15.2% in September to 38 days on average.

-Months supply of inventory is up 35.5% to 4.2 months supply in September. To compare, 5 to 6 months of inventory is considered healthy or balanced.

Clearly, the market is slowing for single-family homes in Saline for September/Fall 2026.

What are the Trends for Condos in Saline Through September/Fall 2026?

Year-to-date, new listings were down, number of closed sales were down, and median sales price down. In September, these trends accelerated with days on market increasing but months supply of inventory decreasing.

-New listings were down 10.6% year-to-date and 45.8% in September.

-Closed sales were down 6.2% year-to-date but up 10% in September-the sample size of properties was small.

-Median sales price were down 4.8% to $437,990 year-to-date but up 15.2% to $530,000 in September likely again because of the low number of properties involved.

-Days on market were up 26.5% year-to-date and up 107.5% to 110 days on average in September.

-Months supply of inventory was down 24.5% to 4 months supply in September.

Clearly, the market is slowing for condos in Saline for September/Fall 2026.

How are Interest Rates Moving for September/Fall 2026?

Interest rates were 6.27% this time last year and are up to 7.40% for a 30-year fixed mortgage according to Freddie Mac.

Historical averages for 30-year fixed mortgages have been between 7.22%-7.69% dating back to 1971 when Freddie Mac began tracking the data.

While mortgage rates are at historical averages, the pace of prices and other housing related costs have increased faster since 2020.

Affordability affects the real estate market and higher rates combined with higher prices are putting pressure on sales activity.

So, increased interest rates are affecting how much people can afford and slowing sales.

What to Expect for the rest of 2026 for Saline Real Estate?

Sellers will have to be thoughtful about how they price their property and buyers will have more inventory to select from, especially for single-family houses, and more negotiating power than they have had.

Interest rates are likely to stay near historical averages.

Expect there to be continued pressure on prices and longer days on market to sell because of affordability challenges.

Bottom Line For Real Estate in Saline Through September/Fall 2026.

Year-to-date new listings were down, closed sales were down, and median sales prices were also down. We saw interest rates and days on market going up.

Affordability is putting pressure on prices with properties taking longer to sell.

Expect this trend to continue through the end of the year.

To your success!

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