FOOTBALL: Hornets Gather for Team Meal, Playoff Selection Show

Saline's varsity football season will begin the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs at home Friday against Dearborn (5-4). Saline (9-0) is playing in District 2 of Region 3. Northville (7-2) hosts Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) in the other District 2 game.

Saline football coach Kyle Short expects a kickoff at 7 p.m., Friday.

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Plymouth (4-5) 51.333 at Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) 76.861

Belleville (6-3) 70.667 at Dearborn Fordson (7-2) 71.333

DISTRICT 2

Dearborn (5-4) 55.667 at Saline (9-0) 76.778

Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 66.000 at Northville (7-2) 74.000

Saline is the second-seeded team in the region, slightly behind Detroit Cass Tech. If Saline wins Friday, they would host Woodhaven or Northville in the district championship the following week.

The Hornets gathered Sunday for a team meal in the Saline High School Commons. The players and coaches dined on lasagna, salad and more from Cottage Inn and other snacks as they watched the Selection Show on a big screen.

Senior Jerichoh Powe said he was happy to have the opportunity to have the experience.

"It's great to be able to have this in our senior year, to come together with the team," Powe said.

Coach Kyle Short said the Hornets now have an opportunity in front of them.

"I love the draw. I love our opportunity to make a run," Saline coach Kyle Short said.

It's hard not to see Saline, Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Catholic Central sitting atop Region 3 with 9-0 records. Region 3 is one of two teams in Division 1 with three undefeated teams.

Coach Short said the team won't get caught looking past Dearborn, though.

"Any of these teams can knock you off. It's our job as a coaching staff, and I think our players are mature enough to take this one game at a time," Short said.

Dearborn's losses came to Howell (54-14), Fordson (24-17), Brighton (28-27) and Hartland (41-14).

Several Hornet opponents also qualified for the postseason. Rockford (5-4) is at Grand Ledge (9-0) in Division 1. Dexter (4-5) will visit Mason (8-1) in Division 3. Bedford (7-2) will host Livonia Churchill (5-4) in Division 2.

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