FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Takes Regional Championship, Advances to Final 4

The Saline field hockey team won the MHSAA Regional and advanced to the final four with a 7-1 victory over Ann Arbor Greenhills.

Elle Pufpaf, Emily Sontag and Ella Arvai each scored twice to propel Saline to victory. Emma Finocchiaro also scored for Saline. Saline will play Detroit Country Day in the Division 1 semifinal at Canton's North Turf Stadium at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday. The winner advances to the championship game at 11 a.m., Saturday at MSU. Pioneer plays Skyline in the other semifinal.

Saline defeated Country Day, 3-0, on Oct. 12.

The Hornets have outscored their playoff opponents 23-1.

Pufpaf opened the scoring with a rocket of a shot after a drop pass.

She made it 2-0 after a smart bit of passing gave her a lane up the middle and she squeezed through the defense with great speed and beat the goalie with a lift shot.

Saline carried play but led just 2-0 late in the first half. Emma Finocchiaro tipped home an Ella Arvai shot to increase Saline's cushion late in the half.

Greenhills got on the board with a penalty corner goal in the third quarter, but Saline stomped out any comeback hopes immediately with a goal to make it 4-1.

Emily Sontag scored two goals with great netfront work.

On the first, Amelia Meinke pushed Saline up the field with a great rush. Pufpaf fired a shot on goal and Arvai deflected it. Sontag was in the right place at the right time and scored on the rebound.

On the next one, Arvai beat everyone down the right side and fired a hard shot/pass into the slot, where Sontag tipped it in.

Arvai capped the scoring with a bullet to make it 7-1.

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