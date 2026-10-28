VIDEO: Interviewing Mayor Marl on the Campaign Trail
Mayor Brian Marl was campaigning in the neighborhood Wednesday and he stopped by our garage/studio as we make improvements.
Topics include the campaign, his suitability for the job, the Davenport-Curtiss Mansion, Mill Pond, Data Center taxes and more.
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Replies
We have a real opportunity this election for much needed change in Saline government. Marl is toxic and has never had a real job in his life. He lives off his family’s money and privilege. He’s buying new suits and expensive cigars while many are trying to afford groceries and gasoline. This speaks volumes as to where his REAL priorities lie.
Fancy wardrobe and over the top ego is not what we need…WE NEED CHANGE!
Don’t miss this opportunity Saline.
VOTE FOR MCVEY!!!