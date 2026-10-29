What to do in Saline this weekend: Arcade Fun, Football Playoffs, Trunk or Treat, Kids Against Hunger 5K, Halloween and More

Here's what's on the community calendar this weekend.

Add your event to our free community calendar by noon on Sunday to be included in the first of two features next week.

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6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 30 - Sunday, Nov 1

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FEATURED EVENTS

Autumn Harvest

Activities - Trunk or Treat - Sat Oct 31 4:00 pm

Labor of Love Church

Free Fall Harvest Event!!! October 31, 2026 at Labor of Love Church,, 3350 Textile RD., Ypsilanti. There will be games, prizes, food, and a movie for all to enjoy‼️‼️‼️ See you there ..from 4pm to 7pm [more details]

Kids Coalition Against Hunger Fun Run/Walk 1M/5K - Sun Nov 1 2:00 pm

Woodland Meadows Elementary School

Help fight childhood hunger!

Sunday afternoon Nov 1st. This timed family-friendly 1M/5K run/walk helps raise funds for Kids Coalition Against Hunger, a 501 c3 organization which provides nutritious meals for needy families. Family activities, snacks and custom medals for finishers. Costumes encouraged!

Sign up by Oct 31 at RunSignup.com ; under find race: enter Saline, MI, or website:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Saline/KCAHSFUMCFunRunWalk5K1M

For more info or questions text/VM 734-604… [more details]

Other Events

Playoff Football - Saline vs Dearborn - Fri Oct 30 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

The unbeaten Hornets start the second season at home to Dearborn (5-4). [more details]

Halloween at Otto's Arcade and Club - Fri Oct 30 11:00 pm

Otto's Arcade & Club

Get ready for two days of SPOOKY FUN at Otto's Arcade and Club! 👾👻Whether you're looking for a retro date night or family trick-or-treat vibes, we’ve got your Halloween weekend covered right here in Saline!😈 Friday, Oct 30th: Devil's Date Night (18+)🕖 7 PM to 11 PMLeave the kids at home for an adults-only night of vintage gaming, spooky vibes, and mischief! (Note: This is a non-alcoholic event).🎟️ Admission: $20/person or $30/couple🦇 COSTUME DISCOUNT: Only $15/person or $25/couple if you dress… [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sat Oct 31 2:30 pm

Saline District Library

Practice your reading skills with certified therapy dogs, Cash and Ruby! Sign up for a 10 minute time slot, then bring your own book or borrow one of ours.Check in at the youth desk when you arrive on the day of the event. Participants will be called back in the order they arrive.This program is intended for children who are beginning to read independently. Please, no more than two children at a time.Ages 4-12. Registration is required. [more details]

Halloween Trick or Treat - Sat Oct 31 6:00 pm

City of Saline

Mayor Marl confirms official Trick or Treat hours in the City of Saline are 6-8 p.m. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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