SALINE CRAFT SHOW CRAFTER PREVIEW

SARAH LESCOE

Booth 87

Ceramics

Welcome Sarah Lescoe, a Michigan-based ceramic artist, to the Saline Craft Show on November 14, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Saline Middle School. GPS: Free parking at 520 Woodland Dr. E., Saline.

Sarah creates unique, handmade stoneware pottery that is both beautiful and functional. Each piece is carefully handcrafted, glazed, and kiln-fired, with everything from functional pottery to whimsical creations inspired by her love of art and creativity.

Sarah states, “The most rewarding part of being an artist is seeing the joy her creations bring to others.”

Every piece is made in small batches with care and attention to detail, making her pottery truly one-of-a-kind.

Be sure to stop by Sarah’s booth 87, meet the artist, and see her handmade creations in person!

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