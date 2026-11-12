What to do in Saline: Craft Show, Twilight Hike, E-Cycling and More

It's time for the Saline Craft Show. So that means it's OK to start your holiday shopping. But that's not all happening in Saline this weekend.

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9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 13 - Sunday, Nov 15

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FEATURED EVENTS

Music at The Well - Fri Nov 13 6:30 pm

The Well Church

FREE! Live Music 6:30 to 8:30 PMThe Brenner Brothers and AmySacred and secular music, both classic and contemporary; 3 vocals, 2 guitars and accordion [more details]

Saline November Craft Show - Sat Nov 14 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

Saline's famous craft show takes place this Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.$5 Admission - Cash OnlyAges 10 and under - Free!Over 250 Craft BoothsConcessionsPackage Pick UpNo Strollers. [more details]

Send Hunger Packing - Rotary and Kids Coalition Against Hunger Meal Packing Event - Sat Nov 14 9:00 am

Pioneer High School

The Ann Arbor Rotary Clubs (Ann Arbor North, Ann Arbor West, Rotary Club of Ann Arbor,) and volunteers from around the community have been teamed up with Kids Coalition Against Hunger for meal packing events at Pioneer High School since 2022. In that time, we have been able to produce over 115,000 meals for people all around the world, from families in your community, to cities in disaster relief situations. Now, we are hosting our fifth year at Pioneer High School on Saturday, November 14th,… [more details]

Come to "Sound & Silence" and Start Your Week with Serenity - Sun Nov 15 5:00 pm

Holy Faith Church

At the FREE Sound & Silence program, we intersperse contemplative music with times of silence, providing space for meditation, quiet, and connecting with God. This contemplative time counteracts the busyness and stress of the fall. Come as you are, and find a bit of peace. Invite family, friends, and neighbors to this wonderful program.

November 15 - Stacy Salles, harpDecember 20 - Katie Geddes, vocals, Eric Fithian, guitar [more details]

Other Events

Free Community E-Recyling Event - Sat Nov 14 1:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Join us for free e-recycling, sponsored by Oracle, on Saturday, November 14 from 9AM-1PM at the Saline Recreation Center. No registration required! This is a drive-thru event, please stay in your vehicles while our team collects any old, unwanted electronics. All area residents are welcome to participate.Our aerial map for drop off and traffic flow will be included in the event comments as we get closer to the event.Below is a list of acceptable & unacceptable materials:Household Electronics•… [more details]

Twilight at the Saline River - Sat Nov 14 4:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Nature Preserve

Explore wildlife with Josh and Amy, enjoy hot chocolate, a bonfire, and nature. Dress for the weather; bring flashlights and be ready for nature fun. [more details]

Twilight at the Saline River - Sat Nov 14 4:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Nature Preserve

Explore wildlife with Josh and Amy, enjoy hot chocolate, a bonfire, and nature. Dress for the weather; bring flashlights and be ready for nature fun. [more details]

Twilight Hike at the Saline River - Sat Nov 14 4:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Join Josh & Amy for a magical twilight hike to explore river wildlife at sunset in late fall! Warm up by a fire with hot chocolate before & after the walk. Free and all ages welcome! Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight for this twilight hike. [more details]

Rapunzel Storytime - Sat Nov 14 6:00 pm

MilkShake Factory

Join Rapunzel for a live performance of “When Will My Life Begin”, a dance lesson, movement games, and stories! Young royals will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the princess, so costumes are encouraged! Two story times on Saturday, Nov 14:Session 1) 6-6:30pmSession 2) 7-7:30pmat Milkshake Factory Ann ArborEach session will feature the same princess and activities, so choose the time that works best for your family. This event is offered in partnership by Starbright… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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