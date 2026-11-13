Saline Craft Show Will Bring Thousands of People to Saline Saturday

Thousands of people are expected to visit town for the 39th annual Saline Craft Show at Saline Middle School on Saturday. The show takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 - cash only. Kids 10 and under are free.

There are crafters in more than 250 booths.

Cheryl Hoeft founded the show in 1987 with 66 craft booths, a crockpot of soup and some hot dogs. Hoeft said tomorrow's show looks great.

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Saline Middle School was busy Friday as the crafters and organizers set up for the show.

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Hoeft will have the help of dozens of Saline Area Schools staff and studens, including some days past, like former Superintendent Scot Graden and his executive assistant Patti Waltz.

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