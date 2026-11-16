Thanksgiving is often a time to reflect on everything we're grateful for. We're encouraged to focus on the positives, appreciate what we have, and count our blessings. While gratitude can be a powerful tool for improving mental health, it can also come with an unspoken expectation that we should feel happy simply because we have things to be thankful for.

But what happens when life feels difficult, even when we know we have a lot to appreciate?

The truth is, you can be grateful for your life and still struggle with parts of it. Those two experiences don't cancel each other out.

Gratitude Doesn't Erase Difficult Emotions

It's easy to fall into the trap of comparing our struggles to the good things in our lives. We might tell ourselves:

"I have a good job, so I shouldn't feel so stressed."

"I have people who love me, so I shouldn't feel lonely."

"Other people have it worse, so I shouldn't complain."

"I have so much to be thankful for. Why am I still unhappy?"

These thoughts often come from a good place. We want to maintain perspective and recognize the positives. However, when we use gratitude to dismiss our own feelings, we can unintentionally make ourselves feel worse.

Gratitude and emotional pain can exist at the same time. You can love your family and still feel overwhelmed by their expectations. You can appreciate your job and still experience burnout. You can be thankful for the life you've built while also grieving something you've lost or wishing certain things were different.

Acknowledging those feelings doesn't make you ungrateful. It makes you human.

Why We Sometimes Feel Guilty for Struggling

Our brains naturally tend to pay more attention to negative experiences than positive ones, a pattern known as negativity bias. Even when many things are going well, the things that aren't can take up a disproportionate amount of our attention.

Sometimes, this creates a frustrating cycle. We notice what's wrong, feel guilty for not focusing on what's right, and then criticize ourselves for having those feelings in the first place.

But emotions aren't always logical, and they aren't something we can simply turn off by reminding ourselves of everything that's good in our lives.

In fact, trying to push away difficult emotions can sometimes make them feel even more overwhelming. Giving ourselves permission to acknowledge what we're experiencing is often a healthier starting point than trying to force ourselves into a more positive mindset.

Practicing Gratitude Without Invalidating Yourself

Gratitude is most helpful when it adds to our perspective rather than replacing our feelings. This Thanksgiving, consider approaching it with a little more flexibility and self-compassion.

Try replacing "but" with "and."

Instead of saying, "I'm stressed, but I have so much to be thankful for," try, "I'm stressed, and I have things I'm thankful for."

It may seem like a small change, but it allows both experiences to be true without dismissing either one.

Let go of the "shoulds."

You don't have to feel happy, excited, or thankful every moment of the holiday season. Give yourself permission to experience whatever emotions come up without judging yourself for them.

Recognize the small positives.

Gratitude doesn't have to involve big accomplishments or life-changing experiences. Sometimes it's appreciating a quiet moment, a supportive conversation, or simply making it through a difficult day.

Give yourself some credit, too.

When reflecting on what you're thankful for, don't forget to acknowledge your own efforts. Maybe this year required more patience, strength, or flexibility than you expected. Recognizing how you've continued to show up, even when things have been difficult, is another meaningful form of gratitude.

Making Room for Both

This Thanksgiving, remember that gratitude isn't about convincing yourself that everything is okay. It's about recognizing the good things in your life while still making room for the things that are difficult.

You don't have to choose between being thankful and being overwhelmed, hopeful and disappointed, or happy and sad. Sometimes, the healthiest thing we can do is allow ourselves to experience both.

You can appreciate what you have while still acknowledging what you need. And you deserve compassion in both experiences.

If difficult emotions, stress, or anxiety are making it hard to enjoy everyday life, talking with a mental health professional can help.

At Still Waters Counseling, we're here to help you navigate life's challenges while making room for growth, connection, and the positives along the way. We are grateful for our community, our clients, and the services and supports we have compiled that help us help you.

Happy holidays!

More News from Saline