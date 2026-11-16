Join the Saline Area Players as they re-create the magic of the heartwarming Frank Capra film as a 1940's radio show! Christmas Carols, George Bailey and a bunch of friends -- What more could you want this Christmas season? Enjoy this production with the Christmas reminder that "No man is a failure who has friends." Come help Clarence the angel show George Bailey that he really has had "A Wonderful Life."

Directed by Glenn Bugala, with a children’s choir “broadcast from Vienna” directed by Debra Nichols, the show will be presented at Zion Lutheran Church’s Piper Hall, 1501 W. Liberty St in Ann Arbor. Performances are Friday, December 11 at 7 pm; Saturday, December 12 at 7 pm; and Sunday, December 13 at 2 pm. Piper Hall is accessible by elevator.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students (thru high school) and seniors. Tickets are available in advance on the Saline Area Players website where you can find the cast list, salineareaplayers.org, or go direct to the ticketing site: https://our.show/SAPWonderfulLife. Pending availability, they will also be available at the door by cash, check and credit card.

Questions: contact Lori Zupan at loriz@tsshome.com, or 734-904-1874.

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