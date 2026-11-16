Saline City Council is shifting gears to pass a Commercial Rehabilitation District that, among other things, will allow the city to grant a tax break for Bill Kinley's South Ann Arbor Street Development, which will include the downtown gathering space.

"The establishment of these districts and the subsequent tool that we're allowed to leverage have had a pretty significant benefit on this community," Mayor Brian Marl said.

He noted that the city used a similar tax break at the Commons at Sauk Trail Shopping Center to turn the old Country Market grocery store into Emagine Theatre.

"We have seen that transform in the better part of a decade into a pretty flourishing shopping center. It is still with a few vacancies, but offers a number of jobs and amenities that are life-enriching for the Saline community," Marl said.

The tax breaks had been planned for the downtown development, but expired. At one point, the city and Kinley considered a plan that would have the city pay Kinley $10,000 a year for the "gathering place." It was estimated the tax break would have been worth close to the same amount. But in July, Gov. Whitmer approved and signed Public Act 35, which would allow a commercial rehabilitation exemption until Dec. 31, 2025.

Councilor Janet Dillon was the only vote against setting a public hearing on the plan for Dec. 8. She cautioned against jamming things through during a time when people are focused on the holidays. For example, she talked about the possibility of the buildings on Henry Street (the old library and Frontier building) on on Michigan Ave (Ed's Bread and more) as buildings that could be included in the district.

"I am not objecting to this moving forward. But the first time we saw these maps was Friday," Dillon said, noting that council has to finalize the map before public hearing notices are mailed. "I want to be very thoughtful about this and do it right the first time."

Councilor Nicole Rice moved to have Community Development Director Chris Atkin move forward with plans for a public hearing Dec. 7. Councilor Jim Dell'Orco seconded the motion.

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