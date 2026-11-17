Saline City Council voted 7-0 to approve an agreement with MDOT for the US-12 Sidewalk project.

The project will install about 3,000 feet of six-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of US-12 on West Michigan and on the south side of Austin Drive. The work will require eight temporary grading easements frm five parcels.

The $775,000 project is aided by $505,914 in TAP Grant Funding from SEMCOG. The project will go out for bid in March and work should begin in June and finish by September.

Councilor Jim Dell'Orco attempted to add a friendly amendment to have the city maintain the portion of the sidewalk along the south side of Austin Road. Dell'Orco was representing concerns of the owner of the Express Tire property, who was concerned about maintaining all of the new sidewalk installed on his property.

Councilor Dean Girbach said council had a similar situation with a property owner who wasn't happy about maintaining a new sidewalk installed to connect the city to the Huntington Woods sub. He said the situation could have the same issue with sidewalk installation at Saline Lectronics.

"The expectation is that everyone that has a sidewalk will maintain it." Girbach said.

Mayor Brian Marl said he had a similar reaction to Girbach but that he was sympathetic to the concerns of the petitioner.

"I think having a focused conversation with him in the ensuing months would be appropriate," Marl said. "I don't think the amendment is particularly germane to this motion. This motion is simply to approve a contract between the city and MDOT, so I think a conversation with the property owner can be had again."

Dell'Orco and Dillon were the only council members in favor of the amendment.

Council voted 7-0 in favor of the contractual agreement between the city and MDOT.

The sidewalk is seen as an important project to help tie the west side of the city to Mill Pond Park and downtown.

Councilor Janet Dillon lives on the west side.

"This sidewalk has been in my dreams for 18 years since I moved to Saline," Dillon said. "I'm really excited to see this come to fruition."

More News from Saline