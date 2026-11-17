City Approves Contract with MDOT for Sidewalk
Saline City Council voted 7-0 to approve an agreement with MDOT for the US-12 Sidewalk project.
The project will install about 3,000 feet of six-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of US-12 on West Michigan and on the south side of Austin Drive. The work will require eight temporary grading easements frm five parcels.
The $775,000 project is aided by $505,914 in TAP Grant Funding from SEMCOG. The project will go out for bid in March and work should begin in June and finish by September.
Councilor Jim Dell'Orco attempted to add a friendly amendment to have the city maintain the portion of the sidewalk along the south side of Austin Road. Dell'Orco was representing concerns of the owner of the Express Tire property, who was concerned about maintaining all of the new sidewalk installed on his property.
Councilor Dean Girbach said council had a similar situation with a property owner who wasn't happy about maintaining a new sidewalk installed to connect the city to the Huntington Woods sub. He said the situation could have the same issue with sidewalk installation at Saline Lectronics.
"The expectation is that everyone that has a sidewalk will maintain it." Girbach said.
Mayor Brian Marl said he had a similar reaction to Girbach but that he was sympathetic to the concerns of the petitioner.
"I think having a focused conversation with him in the ensuing months would be appropriate," Marl said. "I don't think the amendment is particularly germane to this motion. This motion is simply to approve a contract between the city and MDOT, so I think a conversation with the property owner can be had again."
Dell'Orco and Dillon were the only council members in favor of the amendment.
Council voted 7-0 in favor of the contractual agreement between the city and MDOT.
The sidewalk is seen as an important project to help tie the west side of the city to Mill Pond Park and downtown.
Councilor Janet Dillon lives on the west side.
"This sidewalk has been in my dreams for 18 years since I moved to Saline," Dillon said. "I'm really excited to see this come to fruition."
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Replies
Correction
The city did not vote 7-0. The vote was 6-1.
I voted no on the motion.
The approval of new sidewalks along Michigan Avenue and Austin Drive raises an important question: Why should private property owners be required to maintain public infrastructure?
Michigan has long recognized the legal principle known as the natural accumulation doctrine. Snow, like rain, falls from the heavens. It is a natural occurrence. We cannot reasonably be expected to provide dry passage whenever it rains, so why should private citizens be compelled to provide clear and comfortable passage whenever it snows?
This principle is supported by several Michigan appellate court decisions:
Elam v. Marine, 116 Mich. App. 140 (1982): The Michigan Court of Appeals held that adjoining property owners have no common-law duty to remove naturally accumulated snow and ice from public sidewalks, even when the property owner operates a business.
Taylor v. Saxton, 133 Mich. App. 302 (1984): The court reaffirmed that property owners have no common-law duty to clear naturally accumulated snow and ice from adjoining public sidewalks. It also recognized that a municipal ordinance can impose a public duty to remove snow without automatically creating a private right of action for damages.
Morrow v. Boldt, 203 Mich. App. 324 (1994): The court again recognized that landowners generally have no common-law duty to remove naturally accumulated snow and ice from adjoining public sidewalks, even for business invitees.
These decisions establish an important distinction between a property owner's common-law obligations and duties imposed by municipal ordinance.
Although Michigan law permits municipalities to adopt sidewalk snow-removal ordinances, the authority to impose a requirement does not necessarily make that requirement fair, reasonable, or sound public policy.
A public sidewalk exists for the benefit of the entire community. Its maintenance should be a public responsibility, not an obligation shifted to the adjoining property owner simply because the city chose to construct a sidewalk there.
Property owners should not be expected to provide year-round, weatherproof passage across public rights-of-way at their own expense.
If the City of Saline considers these sidewalks important enough to construct, it should also accept responsibility for maintaining them, including snow and ice removal.
Other municipalities provide public sidewalk snow-removal services. Saline should consider doing the same.
Public sidewalks are public infrastructure. Their maintenance should be a public responsibility.