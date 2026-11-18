Movement Mortgage announced today that two top-producing Southeast Michigan mortgage teams, led by Jeanna Carey and Rick Richter, have joined the company's Midwest Region.

Carey is an award-winning producer who leads Carey Team Mortgage, and Richter is a nationally ranked originator with leadership experience at several national lenders. Both have built loyal followings among clients and real estate partners across Southeast Michigan.

"Welcoming two teams of this caliber at the same time is a tremendous addition to our region," said Jason Bobby, Regional Sales Director for Movement Mortgage's Midwest Region. "Jeanna and Rick have each built strong businesses and trusted relationships in their communities. We're proud they chose Movement for their next chapter, and we're excited to give them the platform and support to keep growing."

Carey was named among Mortgage Women Magazine's 2024 Top 100 Women in Mortgage in the loan originator volume category. Known for her relationship-focused approach, mortgage expertise and commitment to service, Carey has built her reputation by helping families pursue homeownership and developing lasting relationships with clients and real estate partners.

"My team has been steadfast in offering our clients and referral friends the absolute best rates, programs and experience," said Jeanna Carey. "In this market, what Movement is doing is one step ahead of the rest. I have known Rick and his team by reputation for years and know they go the extra mile for every client, every time. It made perfect sense for both of our teams to make the move to Movement and continue serving our community at the highest level. Every member of my staff has been impressed by the technology and ease of use. Our first loan upon arrival closed in seven days with zero issues, a great sign of what is to come."

Richter has spent decades serving borrowers throughout Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County. His career includes a No. 34 national ranking from Scotsman Guide and National Rookie of the Year honors from Mortgage Originator magazine. He has also held leadership roles at Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Guaranteed Rate and CrossCountry Mortgage.

"The fact that both teams were exploring Movement separately and made the move at the same time was amazing," said Rick Richter. "Jeanna is, in my opinion, far and away the most respected and talented loan officer in Michigan, and the opportunity to work with her and her team is a blessing. Both of our branches are 100% committed to providing our clients and referral partners with the absolute best white-glove service, so our shared values align perfectly. Between our two groups, I can confidently say we have the absolute best loan officers in Southeast Michigan, and I am extremely excited to see what the future holds."

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About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”) Movement is not just a mortgage company – we’re an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement.com/impactreport.

Press Release from Movement Mortgage LLC.

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