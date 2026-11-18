An hour-long manhunt resulted in the arrest of a man accused of injuring a Michigan State Police Trooper and then fleeing.

The tropper from the Brighton Post stopped a Chrysler 300 for a moving violation on southbound US-23 near Bemis Road just before 5 p.m., Monday. The 42-year-old Monroe man had an outstanding felony warrant, according to the Michigan State Police. The man resisted when the trooper attempted to take him into custody. The trooper suffered injuries during a struggle, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. The trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers, K-9 units and aviation resources were used in the search. Troopers located and arrested the suspect in the area of Milan and York Township later Monday evening.

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