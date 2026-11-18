Pittsfield Police apprehended a suspect after gunfire near Fosdick and Bemis on Monday morning.

Director of Public Safety Patrick Gray said officers responded to Iris Lane to investigate several shots fired. A suspect was apprehended and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail pending the review of charges by the prosecuting attorney's office.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Saline Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.

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