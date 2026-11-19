We don't see much on our community calendar this weekend. But here's what we have.

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4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 20 - Sunday, Nov 22

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Holiday Market - Fri Nov 20 9:00 am

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Salt Valley Arts Holiday MarketFriday Nov. 20th from 9AM – 1PMOriginal, artist-made pieces you won’t find anywhere else.Stop by our Studio meet our artists and check out all the beautiful art they’ve made this year.Salt Valley Arts, 400 W. Russell, EHM Professional Bldg., Entrance A, Rm. 2372 [more details]

Bird & Cat Workshop - Sat Nov 21 10:00 am

epiphany studios

Get creative with molten glass at epiphany studios’ Bird & Cat Workshop! This hands-on experience invites you to explore the art of glassmaking while creating a colorful, one-of-a-kind glass bird or cat.The workshop begins with a live demonstration, introducing the tools, techniques and safety guidelines. Then, choose your favorite colors from a wide selection before taking your turn at the glassmaking bench. With guidance from experienced studio artists, you’ll hold the steel rod, turn the… [more details]

Riverside's 2026 Holiday Art Fair

- Sat Nov 21 11:00 am

Riverside Arts Center

Shop local this holiday season at Riverside’s Holiday Art Fair!Saturday, November 21st, 11am - 6pm & Sunday, November 22nd, 11am - 4pmEntry Fee: $1 suggested donationKick off the winter holidays with Riverside! This year’s fair will showcase over 60 vendors selling handmade art, self-care products, and more. Get a head start on your holiday shopping, stock up on upcoming birthday gifts, or treat yourself!Learn more: https://www.riversidearts.org/art-fair [more details]

Riverside's 2026 Holiday Art Fair - Sun Nov 22 11:00 am

Riverside Arts Center

Shop local this holiday season at Riverside’s Holiday Art Fair!Saturday, November 21st, 11am - 6pm & Sunday, November 22nd, 11am - 4pmEntry Fee: $1 suggested donationKick off the winter holidays with Riverside! This year’s fair will showcase over 60 vendors selling handmade art, vintage goods, self-care products, and more. Get a head start on your holiday shopping, stock up on upcoming birthday gifts, or treat yourself!Leaan more: https://www.riversidearts.org/art-fair [more details]

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