Barbara Marie Merritt, age 84, of Ann Arbor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Barbara was born July 2, 1942, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to late Abraham A. Belonga and Gladys Brown.

On October 7, 1959, she married the late Howard L. Merritt. Barbara is survived by her three children, Howard Merritt of Carmel, Indiana, Theresa (Nick) Chapekis of Ypsilanti, and Lorrie (George) Shaw of Jerome; six grandchildren, Adam (Jen) Brown, Rachel (David) Woodward, Matthew (Stephanie) Brown, Rebecca (Jeremy) Watts, Ian (Britni) Shaw, Athena (Josh) Yee-Keathley; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marion (the late Abraham) Boulley as well as many nieces and nephews.

Barb proudly spent her life as a homemaker. She spent her time camping with her children and grandchildren, watching classic movies and reading books.

The family will gather for a private service. Inurnment will take place in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor. To leave a memory you have of Barb or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

More News from Saline