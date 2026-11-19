Washtenaw County Road Commission Releases Weekly Road Work Schedule for November 23–29, 2026

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has issued its abbreviated weekly road work schedule covering Monday, November 23, 2026, through Sunday, November 29, 2026. All schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

WCRC encourages residents and drivers to stay informed by checking the Current Project Page, Township pages, and subscribing for Road Updates. For more information, call (734) 761-1500 or follow @WashtenawRoads on Facebook and Twitter.

Here are the projects listed in the schedule (with impacts and timelines as provided):

Augusta Township : Intersection of Willis Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd — Lane closure — October 7 through November 20 (extended). Delays are likely from permit work (utility-related).

: Intersection of Willis Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd — Lane closure — October 7 through November 20 (extended). Delays are likely from permit work (utility-related). Augusta Township : Primary soft surface roads — Intermittent lane restrictions — November 9–20.

: Primary soft surface roads — Intermittent lane restrictions — November 9–20. Augusta and Ypsilanti Townships : Tuttle Hill Rd between Willis Rd and Textile Rd — Intermittent lane restrictions — March 16 through early December (extended). Ongoing permit/utility work; alternate routes recommended when active.

: Tuttle Hill Rd between Willis Rd and Textile Rd — Intermittent lane restrictions — March 16 through early December (extended). Ongoing permit/utility work; alternate routes recommended when active. Saline Township : Michigan Ave (US-12) between Willow Rd and Case Rd — Shoulder closure — October 1 through December 1.

: Michigan Ave (US-12) between Willow Rd and Case Rd — Shoulder closure — October 1 through December 1. Saline Township : Primary soft surface roads — Intermittent lane restrictions — November 9–20.

: Primary soft surface roads — Intermittent lane restrictions — November 9–20. Scio Township : Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Huron River Dr — Intermittent lane closures / bridge closure — December 7–19.

: Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Huron River Dr — Intermittent lane closures / bridge closure — December 7–19. Sharon Township : Sharon Valley Rd Bridge between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd — Bridge closure — October 5, 2026, through approximately October 2027. Full closure for bridge replacement over the River Raisin; use the posted detour.

: Sharon Valley Rd Bridge between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd — Bridge closure — October 5, 2026, through approximately October 2027. Full closure for bridge replacement over the River Raisin; use the posted detour. Superior Township : Prospect Rd at Geddes Rd — Lane closure — October 20 through November 27.

: Prospect Rd at Geddes Rd — Lane closure — October 20 through November 27. York Township: Primary soft surface roads — Intermittent lane restrictions — November 9–20.

Drivers should plan extra time in these areas, watch for flaggers and signage, and consider alternate routes where available. For the most current details or interactive project maps, visit the official WCRC site at wcroads.org.

More News from Saline