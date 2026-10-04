Saline Area Senior Center Hosts 10th Annual Health Fair

The 10th annual Health Fair was held at Saline Area Senior Center on Friday, offering vaccinations, informational sessions and more to visitors at the newly renovated facility. Guests could peruse the many tables of local organizations and health care providers, ask questions about services, and fill tote bags with freebies.

“We are so thrilled to have over 40 different vendors,” Andrea Lewis, SASC program coordinator, said. “Some new vendors this year include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for their cancer prevention table. We also have vaccinations here, and people are walking around and getting really good information on how to live healthy lives.”

Representatives from MDHHS were on hand to answer questions and give information on various topics, including home radon testing and mitigation as well as various cancer detections and treatments. They spoke with visitors about different types of cancer prevention and strategies for cancer screenings.

Lewis was also happy to welcome another new vendor to the fair.

“Our new next door neighbor, The Huron Valley Beauty Academy, is here. They are giving coupons for free haircuts, because part of being healthy is taking care of yourself and feeling good. We're excited to have them.”

Instructor Monique Davis was in attendance, along with academy students, to give information on the services they provide.

“Today, we have a coupon for a free haircut, and we also have a price list for all the different multiservices that we do. We are a full service beauty school. We offer pedicures, manicures, haircuts, coloring, facial techniques, and waxing.”

Davis said they are enjoying their location in the new facility.

“It’s absolutely amazing. We love it, and the customers love it. It’s just been a wow factor. It’s more space for us, and it’s a whole new home,” she said.

In addition to the many vendors and care providers, visitors were also able to tour the new facility and sit in on informational sessions.

“We are trying something new this year,” Lewis said. “We have three breakout sessions. Ask Kevin just finished their AI and Deep Fakes presentation. The National Kidney Foundation is doing a kidney health presentation, and the Hearing Depot is going to be talking about hearing health. Since we’ve got this great new space and more room, we can expand the services that we are offering.”

Trever Fluke, Jr with the Hearing Depot offered information on hearing screenings and consultations

“Today, I have been talking about how important hearing is, and how important it is to keep interacting with people,” Fluke said. “When an individual has a hearing loss, they start to isolate themselves, they stop interacting as much, and that just leads to a different spiral of a whole bunch of things. With hearing aids, we like to encourage people to get back to communicating with the people they love, so that way they are interacting and doing a lot more. This way, it keeps their brain healthy so that they can keep their independence a lot longer.”

Many community organizations and health services returned to the fair this year, including Christ Our King Lutheran Church. Pastor Don Kirchhoff was sharing information about many of the free services they provide to the community, including a course called GriefShare.

“We offer a GriefShare ministry, which is for people who have lost loved ones. It’s an excellent support group. We have had over 200 people who have participated in the past few years,” Kirchoff said. He appreciated the opportunity to talk about the program and interact with so many individuals at this year’s event.

“I think it’s excellent to meet so many people,” he said. “It’s just fun to meet people, to visit with them and laugh with them. I’m so tickled to see so many different agencies that are available for people in our community. We are really blessed.”

Visitors were given information on upcoming classes and events, such as the annual bag and jewelry sale on October 23 and 24, and the Versiti blood drive on November 6.

For more information, visit the Welcome Center desk at the Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 N. Maple, or visit the website salineseniors.org.

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