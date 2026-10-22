What to do in Saline this weekend: Veterans' Day Concert, Boo Bash, Bag & Jewelry Sale and More

Here's what's on our FREE community calendar this weekend. Take advantage of our calendar for some free publicity.

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4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 23 - Sunday, Oct 25

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FEATURED EVENTS

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale - Sat Oct 24 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come shop for gently or new items donated from the community. There are lots of items you can repurpose too! SASC members can shop early from 12-3:30pm on Friday, October 23. The public is welcome on Saturday, October 24, 9am-12pm. Our new entrance is on the north side of Saline Middle School next door to Huron Valley Cosmetology. [more details]

Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel presents message at St. Paul UCC - Sun Oct 25 10:00 am

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Join us this Sunday, October 25th, at 10:00 a.m. as The Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel, Conference Minister of the Michigan Conference, brings the message during worship at St. Paul United Church of Christ. Everyone is warmly invited to attend!The Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel is a nationally recognized preacher, teacher, and author who is deeply committed to supporting clergy and congregations. As Conference Minister of the Michigan Conference, she visits United Church of Christ churches throughout the… [more details]

Concert for Veterans Day - Sun Oct 25 3:00 pm

Saline

Saline New Horizons Band Presents A Concert for Veterans DayFREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Boo Bash - Fri Oct 23 6:00 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Get ready for a frightfully fun Halloween celebration for the whole family!Put on your favorite costume and join us for an evening packed with a pizza dinner, DJ, dancing, games, crafts, candy, pumpkin hunt and a balloon drop finish!Whether you're dancing to monster hits, searching for pumpkins or getting creative with crafts, there's something for every little ghost, goblin or superhero!$15 per person. Register here: https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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