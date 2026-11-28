The Saline hockey team came up short in its annual Thanksgiving Eve game against rival Ann Arbor Pioneer, falling 7-5 in a back-and-forth game at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube on Wednesday night, according to The Sun Times News. The loss dropped the Hornets to 0-6 on the season.

Saline led 2-1 after the first period on goals from Rocco Gottfried and an unassisted shorthanded goal by Patrick Bushey, and Bushey's ninth goal of the season pushed the lead to 3-1 early in the second. Pioneer answered each time, and the teams were tied 4-4 after two periods. After Pioneer took its first lead early in the third, Brayden Ash tied it 5-5 with 3:55 left, but the Pioneers scored twice in 43 seconds to pull out the win.

Bushey led Saline with two goals, Ash and Caiden Kratt each had a goal and an assist, and Chandler Stancil added two assists. Goalie Owen Schayes made 31 saves as Pioneer outshot the Hornets 38-32. Read the full story at The Sun Times News: https://thesuntimesnews.com/saline-hockey-falls-to-pioneer-in-annual-thanksgiving-eve-battle/

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