Families Enjoyed Festive Fun at Saline Rec Center's Annual Boo Bash

Trick or Treaters enjoyed a fun night at Saline Rec Center’s annual Boo Bash on Friday. Families came for the pizza, crafts and games, a bounce house and dancing to tunes provided by a DJ. Super heroes and Disney princesses could also gather candy and swag from local businesses at the Trick or Treat trail.

Families entering the Boo Bash were encouraged to pose for photographs in front of the festive full moon backdrop.

Outside, families could go on a pumpkin hunt, and then bring their pumpkins indoors to decorate.

“This is so exciting to have all the families out here tonight,” said Sunshine Lambert with Saline Parks and Recreation. “Outside, the kids are hunting for pumpkins. They are given a number, and they have to go out on the soccer field and find their matching pumpkin number. We had over one hundred pumpkins out there. The parents really got into it, not just the kids. Everybody loves a good treasure hunt.”

Families could also greet Ruby the comfort dog, along with her owner Affifa Corrigan. Ruby, a Golden Retriever, was wearing a lion costume and a big smile for all of the participants.

“I’m here with Ruby to greet the kids and tell them that we are going to be at the library next Saturday,” Corrigan said. “ There’s going to be a Halloween event there, so I was just inviting kids to come see her. She does therapy work with Therapaws. Honestly it’s a beautiful night, and she needed to get out and get some energy out.”

Corrigan was also passing out candy and telling families about Ruby, who visits the library once a month to read with the kids.

“I feel super blessed to share her and have fun with her,” Corrigan said.

“We do this every year because it’s super fun,” said Stephanie Ferguson, recreational manager. “We’ve got a DJ, we’ve got dancing, we’ve got pizza donated by Hungry Howie’s. We have another sponsor, Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union. We have Trick or Treat Trail, with a lot of local businesses handing out treats and candy to the kids. There are crafts and the pumpkin hunt outside. We’ve got a little bit of everything going on.”

At the tail end of the evening, the children gather on the dance floor for the anticipated balloon drop. With hands raised, they try to grab balloons as they float from the ceiling to the dance floor.

“It’s like raining balloons, and the kids love it,” Ferguson said. “It’s so fun. Everybody comes, everybody has a great time, and it’s another excuse to wear your costumes.”

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