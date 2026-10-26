What to do in Saline: Playoff Football, 5K Against Hunger, Late Lunch at Jalisco, Cemetery Walk and More

Halloween is officially here this week! This week's calendar features several Halloween-themed events, but there's more going happening in Saline.

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18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Oct 27 - Monday, Nov 2

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FEATURED EVENTS

Autumn Harvest

Activities - Trunk or Treat - Sat Oct 31 4:00 pm

Labor of Love Church

Free Fall Harvest Event!!! October 31, 2026 at Labor of Love Church,, 3350 Textile RD., Ypsilanti. There will be games, prizes, food, and a movie for all to enjoy‼️‼️‼️ See you there ..from 4pm to 7pm [more details]

Kids Coalition Against Hunger Fun Run/Walk 1M/5K - Sun Nov 1 2:00 pm

Woodland Meadows Elementary School

Help fight childhood hunger!

Sunday afternoon Nov 1st. This timed family-friendly 1M/5K run/walk helps raise funds for Kids Coalition Against Hunger, a 501 c3 organization which provides nutritious meals for needy families. Family activities, snacks and custom medals for finishers. Costumes encouraged!

Sign up by Oct 31 at RunSignup.com ; under find race: enter Saline, MI, or website:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Saline/KCAHSFUMCFunRunWalk5K1M

For more info or questions text/VM 734-604… [more details]

Other Events

Late Lunch Tuesday at Jalisco - Tue Oct 27 1:00 pm

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Casual business networking for Saline Area Senior Center members. Members are responsible for their own meal. [more details]

Functional Fitness Class through Saline Community Education - Tue Oct 27 4:30 pm

Liberty School

Do you live to exercise? Unless you're an elite athlete you probably answered no. Most people exercise to improve their quality of life. That's the focus of Functional Fitness. The exercises executed in this class help train muscles to perform everyday activities safely and efficiently by targeting major muscle groups. Please bring a mat and hand weights (if you would like to use them) to class. Class runs Tuesdays from October 27-December 15, 4:30-5:15 pm. Fee: $176. Registration is required… [more details]

Shades of Pink Power - Tue Oct 27 5:00 pm

Paddle + Par

Shades of Pink Power at Paddle + ParPlay for a purpose! Join Paddle + Par on Tuesday, October 27, for Shades of Pink Power, a fun-filled evening benefiting Shades of Pink Foundation and the individuals and families it supports during breast cancer treatment.Enjoy an evening of friendly competition, great food and community connection, featuring organized pickleball with Coach Jeff, full access to the Full Swing Golf Suites, games, prizes, dinner and drink specials. Whether you're hitting the… [more details]

Halloween Storytime - Tue Oct 27 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Wear a costume for this special Halloween storytime. Listen to not-so-spooky stories, songs, and rhymes.Ages 2-7. Registration is required.https://salinelibrary.org/events/#/events/p7v9AXhItd/instances/VpeIyTTu… [more details]

CKD Martial Art for Adults & Black Belts - Tue Oct 27 6:30 pm

Liberty School

A fun way for adults to learn self-defense and gain self-confidence. Classes are systematically graduated so students grow stronger and more confident at a slow pace. CKD is safer and movements are ergonomically correct. All students learn at their own pace and modifications are incorporated if there are limitations. NO JUMPING, FALLING, OR TAKE-DOWNS. Note: This is a continuous program, and added fees apply if a student wishes to test for advancement (see instructor).Class takes place on… [more details]

Women's Exchange of Washtenaw Annual Forum - Wed Oct 28 8:30 am

Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building

"Join us for the Women's Exchange of Washtenaw Annual Forum, "Thriving Through Connection!" WXW is a nonprofit that supports women in business, and this is our biggest day of the year.Spend a full day networking, diving into breakout sessions, and engaging with thought-provoking panels. Voices from across the region come together for a day of learning, conversation, and connection. Open to all. Lunch is included.$99 Early Bird registration fee (until Oct 14!)We hope to see you there!" [more details]

242 Community Center

Kindermotion Ann Arbor. Where Children Move, Learn & Grow!. Movement, Fitness, Gymnastics, kids yoga.http//: kindermotionwashtenaw.com

[more details]

The Power of Partnerships: Advancing Healing in Our Community - Wed Oct 28 6:30 pm

Avalon Healing Center

Join SASHA Center for an evening of connection, collaboration, and community engagement."The Power of Partnerships"is a community forum designed to bring together community stakeholders, service providers, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, health and human service agencies, and community members who are interested in strengthening support systems for survivors and advancing healing-centered approaches within our communities.This interactive forum will highlight SASHA Center's… [more details]

Oakwood Cemetery Walk

- Thu Oct 29 1:00 pm

Oakwood Cemetery

Join us at Oakwood Cemetery as historian Bob Lane takes us on a spooky walk through Saline's past. Participants will meet at the 1914 mausoleum and continue from there. Parking is available on Macon Road alongside the cemetery.Registration is required. [more details]

Chamber After Hours - Thu Oct 29 4:00 pm

Station 300

Unwind after a busy day and connect with fellow business professionals from across the local community. This relaxed evening offers a welcoming setting to build relationships, share ideas, and strengthen your network -- all while enjoying drinks and appetizers available at a special price. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Oct 29 5:45 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Medicare Open Enrollment - Fri Oct 30 12:00 am

Saline Senior Center

During Medicare Open Enrollment, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries may drop or change their prescription drug plan (Part D) or Medicare Advantage plan without penalty. They may also have their Medicare plan reviewed without charge by a certified, unbiased counselor to make sure it fits their healthcare needs and budget in 2027. AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services’ SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) offers free phone, virtual, and in-person appointments with certified… [more details]

Playoff Football - Saline vs Dearborn - Fri Oct 30 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

The unbeaten Hornets start the second season at home to Dearborn (5-4). [more details]

Halloween at Otto's Arcade and Club - Fri Oct 30 11:00 pm

Otto's Arcade & Club

Get ready for two days of SPOOKY FUN at Otto's Arcade and Club! 👾👻Whether you're looking for a retro date night or family trick-or-treat vibes, we’ve got your Halloween weekend covered right here in Saline!😈 Friday, Oct 30th: Devil's Date Night (18+)🕖 7 PM to 11 PMLeave the kids at home for an adults-only night of vintage gaming, spooky vibes, and mischief! (Note: This is a non-alcoholic event).🎟️ Admission: $20/person or $30/couple🦇 COSTUME DISCOUNT: Only $15/person or $25/couple if you dress… [more details]

Halloween at Otto's Arcade and Club - Fri Oct 30 11:00 pm

Otto's Arcade & Club

Get ready for two days of SPOOKY FUN at Otto's Arcade and Club! 👾👻Whether you're looking for a retro date night or family trick-or-treat vibes, we’ve got your Halloween weekend covered right here in Saline!😈 Friday, Oct 30th: Devil's Date Night (18+)🕖 7 PM to 11 PMLeave the kids at home for an adults-only night of vintage gaming, spooky vibes, and mischief! (Note: This is a non-alcoholic event).🎟️ Admission: $20/person or $30/couple🦇 COSTUME DISCOUNT: Only $15/person or $25/couple if you dress… [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sat Oct 31 2:30 pm

Saline District Library

Practice your reading skills with certified therapy dogs, Cash and Ruby! Sign up for a 10 minute time slot, then bring your own book or borrow one of ours.Check in at the youth desk when you arrive on the day of the event. Participants will be called back in the order they arrive.This program is intended for children who are beginning to read independently. Please, no more than two children at a time.Ages 4-12. Registration is required. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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