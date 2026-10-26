Bag and Jewelry Sale Raises Funds for Saline Area Senior Center

Thrifty ladies were sure to find a bargain this past weekend at the annual Bag and Jewelry Sale at the Saline Area Senior Center. This semi-annual event receives donations from the community all year long, which are sorted and priced at a great discount for shoppers looking to refresh their accessory wardrobe.

The sale, which is held every autumn and spring, was expected to raise over $2000 for the center.

“This fundraiser is for programming, scholarships, and meals on wheels,” said Megan Kenyon. Kenyon relies on SASC volunteers like Eva Benevento, who puts in many hours all year long to prepare for the sale.

“We accept all kinds of jewelry, from 18 karat gold to plastic beads, even sometimes broken pieces. Some people use it to repurpose,” Benevento said.

“I had an antiques business, so you have to know a lot about stuff. I can recognize a good quality piece. Even if I don’t know the brand name, I will research it. The prices are really a bargain here. It’s a good place to shop.”

SASC members were invited to come for a special preview day on Friday. On Saturday, the sale was open to the public. Guests to the sale could wander through tables displaying purses, hand bags, totes, scarves, jewelry and more. All proceeds from the sale benefit programs hosted by the senior center.

“Some of our instructors will find some things to use for craft classes,” Kenyon said. “People like to come and repurpose. We get ladies coming for prom in the springtime looking for clutches. We get high school students who come for the public sale, too,” Kenyon said.

“It’s a fun time,” Benevento said. “It’s not going to break the bank. You can wear it for a while and then donate it and get something else.”

“We’ve been doing this since 2019,” Kenyon said. “We’ve got an awesome crew that helps with set up and cleanup. I’ve got five or six volunteers that regularly help with it, and a few that help Eva with pricing. High Five Club members from the Saline High School come to help with the clean up. These tables are not easy to set up and put up, so having some young people helps.”

In addition to this fundraiser, SASC is also selling tickets for their 50-50 Raffle. Proceeds from the raffle are used to award scholarships to members in need, allowing them to participate in fee-based programs. Tickets can be purchased at the welcome desk.

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