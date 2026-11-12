SALINE CRAFT SHOW CRAFTER PREVIEW

KATHRYN RODORIGO

Booth 210

Pottery

KATHRYN RODORIGO’s gardens, which include over 60 varieties of peonies, 50 varieties of iris, and 40 varities of daylilies, are the inspiration for her pottery.

She started with toad houses so the toads would stop burrowing in her planters. She also created shallow birdbaths for thirsty bees and butterflies. Shortly after, her inventory expanded to deeper birdbaths for songbirds the occasional thirsty squirrel.

“My work is mildly strange and very whimsical, so most customers have not seen anything like it before,” states Kate.

Booth 210 will feature her best-selling product: toad houses. They are created in a manner that actually attracts toads and allows for strategic placement to help control pest insect populations naturally. They are all one-of-a-kind, with very intricate details that make them attractive to both humans and toads.

“I love the challenge of creating them and designing them on the fly. I usually throw about 6-8 lbs of clay on the wheel … and specialize in pottery that is very whimsical and incredibly detailed,” she states. “I try to keep everything very colorful and cheerful. Each of my pieces is individual and unique,” Kate states.

Visit Kate in Booth 210 at the November 14, 2026, Saline Craft Show at Saline Middle School. Free parking is available at 520 Woodland Dr. E., Saline, from 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

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