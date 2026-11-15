What to do in Saline - Euchre, Garden Program, Community Mittens, Spaghetti Dinner for Robotics and Much More

It's only mid-November, but it we're seeing an increase in holiday-themed events in our calendar.

Add your event to our calendar by noon, Thursday, to be included in our weekend feature.

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17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 16 - Sunday, Nov 22

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FEATURED EVENTS

Come to "Sound & Silence" and Start Your Week with Serenity - Sun Nov 15 5:00 pm

Holy Faith Church

At the FREE Sound & Silence program, we intersperse contemplative music with times of silence, providing space for meditation, quiet, and connecting with God. This contemplative time counteracts the busyness and stress of the fall. Come as you are, and find a bit of peace. Invite family, friends, and neighbors to this wonderful program.

November 15 - Stacy Salles, harpDecember 20 - Katie Geddes, vocals, Eric Fithian, guitar [more details]

Euchre Thurs Nov 19 3-7 PM - Thu Nov 19 3:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Euchre has been moved to Thursday November 19, 2026 3 pm to 7 pmPlease note: Due to Thanksgiving weekend, we will not be hosting our Friday evening event on Nov 27Free to play, no partner needed, switch tables after 2 rounds of dealing. [more details]

Other Events

Garden Program: Forcing an Early Spring: Blooms Indoors this Winter - Mon Nov 16 6:45 pm

St Paul Church of Christ

Want to give yourself the gift of a garden pick-me-up in the dead of winter? A pop of color, spring fragrance, and a little reminder of what’s to come once the snow melts? CuriousBeginners can easily do this with just some space in your refrigerator’s crisper drawer and a little planning. This talk will help you learn about the magic of spring bulbs, identify the varieties that tolerate forcing the best, give you some guidance on cold temperature requirements as well as tips to keep it all as… [more details]

Chamber Late Lunch - Tue Nov 17 1:00 pm

Bone Heads BBQ

Casual business networking for Chamber of Commerce members. 1-2:30 p.m.Members are responsible for their own meal. [more details]

Annual Alliance Open House - Tue Nov 17 4:30 pm

Oakland Community Health Network

Stronger Together, Healthier Forever CelebrationJoin the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities for a special evening celebrating the people, partnerships and community efforts that make a difference across the region! This appreciation event brings together supporters, coalition members and community partners to recognize the important work being done to build healthier, stronger communities.Guests will have the opportunity to meet the Alliance's board members and local coalitions,… [more details]

Memory Cafe - Wed Nov 18 2:00 pm

4001 Ann Arbor Saline Rd

Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering in dementia friendly venues that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Cafés are free to attend and welcome to all. 2-4pmSnacks and Entertainment ProvidedVisit dementiafriendlyservices.org for more [more details]

Spaghetti Dinner, Saline Robotics Fundraiser - Wed Nov 18 5:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Come support the robotics team. Mark your calendars and get ready for spaghetti!$15 per plate. Children 5 and under eat free.Spaghetti dinner, complete with meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage.Cash, Venmo or Paypal. [more details]

Sassy Players Presents "American Tapestry" - Wed Nov 18 6:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

The Sassy Players are back with American Tapestry, an interactive look at 250 years of American history told through music, stories, and a little humor along the way.Travel through the decades as the Players revisit familiar songs and events, from the early days of our country and the Civil War to the Roaring Twenties, World War II, and the music of the 1960s and '70s. Along the way, they'll share stories about the Erie Canal, the women's right to vote, the Beatles' arrival in America, and… [more details]

Loose Leaves: A Book Club For Gardeners

- Wed Nov 18 6:30 pm

Saline District L:ibrary

If you have ever imagined being a scientist, join us for Science Club Jr! Try different sciences through hands-on activities. This month, we will explore robots!Ages 5-7. Registration is required. [more details]

Community Mittens for Sale! - Thu Nov 19 12:00 am

Brewed Awakenings

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts: Community Mittens for Sale! Looking for a gift that’s cozy, handmade, and full of cheer? Our Salt Valley Arts elves have stitched up the cutest wool mittens with fleece lining just in time for winter magic!And the best part? 100% of the sales from every pair supports Saline Area Social Service, spreading warmth far beyond your fingertips. Also sold at the Saline Indoor Farmers Market and Carrigan's Cafe throughout December. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Nov 19 5:45 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Holiday Market - Fri Nov 20 9:00 am

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Salt Valley Arts Holiday MarketFriday Nov. 20th from 9AM – 1PMOriginal, artist-made pieces you won’t find anywhere else.Stop by our Studio meet our artists and check out all the beautiful art they’ve made this year.Salt Valley Arts, 400 W. Russell, EHM Professional Bldg., Entrance A, Rm. 2372 [more details]

Salt Valley Arts Holiday Marketplace - Fri Nov 20 9:00 am

EHM Professional Building

Original, artist-made pieces you won’t find anywhere else.Looking for a gift that is handmade, heartfelt, and totally unique? Stop by our Studio to meet our artists and check out all the beautiful art they’ve made this year. [more details]

Umoja Fine Arts 30th Anniversary Celebration - Fri Nov 20 1:00 pm

Crossroads Building

Umoja Fine Arts 30th Anniversary CelebrationJoin family-owned Umoja Fine Arts as it celebrates 30 years of elevating Black art, culture, and a vision for generational wealth.Dates & Times:Friday, Nov. 20, 2026: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PMSaturday, Nov. 21, 2026: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: Crossroads Building, 16250 Northland Drive, Suite 102, Southfield, MI 48075Event Highlights:Featured Artworks: Explore works by acclaimed and local artists including David Haygood Jr., Annie Lee, Paul Goodnight, Larry… [more details]

Bird & Cat Workshop - Sat Nov 21 10:00 am

epiphany studios

Get creative with molten glass at epiphany studios’ Bird & Cat Workshop! This hands-on experience invites you to explore the art of glassmaking while creating a colorful, one-of-a-kind glass bird or cat.The workshop begins with a live demonstration, introducing the tools, techniques and safety guidelines. Then, choose your favorite colors from a wide selection before taking your turn at the glassmaking bench. With guidance from experienced studio artists, you’ll hold the steel rod, turn the… [more details]

Riverside's 2026 Holiday Art Fair

- Sat Nov 21 11:00 am

Riverside Arts Center

Shop local this holiday season at Riverside’s Holiday Art Fair!Saturday, November 21st, 11am - 6pm & Sunday, November 22nd, 11am - 4pmEntry Fee: $1 suggested donationKick off the winter holidays with Riverside! This year’s fair will showcase over 60 vendors selling handmade art, self-care products, and more. Get a head start on your holiday shopping, stock up on upcoming birthday gifts, or treat yourself!Learn more: https://www.riversidearts.org/art-fair [more details]

Riverside's 2026 Holiday Art Fair - Sun Nov 22 11:00 am

Riverside Arts Center

Shop local this holiday season at Riverside’s Holiday Art Fair!Saturday, November 21st, 11am - 6pm & Sunday, November 22nd, 11am - 4pmEntry Fee: $1 suggested donationKick off the winter holidays with Riverside! This year’s fair will showcase over 60 vendors selling handmade art, vintage goods, self-care products, and more. Get a head start on your holiday shopping, stock up on upcoming birthday gifts, or treat yourself!Leaan more: https://www.riversidearts.org/art-fair [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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