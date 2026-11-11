Saline to Participate in Southeast Michigan Hockey League

The Saline varsity hockey team will participate in the Southeast Michigan Hockey League in the 2027-28 school year.

The SEMHL will feature teams from the Lakes Valley Conference, the Oakland Activities Association and the Southeast Conference.

Teams will be split into divisions - Red, White, Blue, Gold and Silver - based on balanced competition across skill levels.

Teams include:

Huron/Skyline

Pioneer

Bedford

Birmingham

Bloomfield

Brighton

Canton

Chelsea

Clarkston

Davison

Dexter/Pinckney

Grand Blanc

Hartland

Howell

Huron Valley

Jackson

Lake Orion/Oxford

Livonia Red

Lenawee

Northville

Novi

Plymouth

Rochester

Royal Oak/Berkley

Salem

Stevenson

Stoney Creek

Troy

Walled Lake

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