Saline MI
11-11-2026 7:26pm

Saline to Participate in Southeast Michigan Hockey League

The Saline varsity hockey team will participate in the Southeast Michigan Hockey League in the 2027-28 school year.

The SEMHL will feature teams from the Lakes Valley Conference, the Oakland Activities Association and the Southeast Conference.

Teams will be split into divisions - Red, White, Blue, Gold and Silver - based on balanced competition across skill levels.

Teams include:

  • Huron/Skyline
  • Pioneer
  • Bedford
  • Birmingham
  • Bloomfield
  • Brighton
  • Canton
  • Chelsea
  • Clarkston
  • Davison
  • Dexter/Pinckney
  • Grand Blanc
  • Hartland
  • Howell
  • Huron Valley
  • Jackson
  • Lake Orion/Oxford
  • Livonia Red
  • Lenawee
  • Northville
  • Novi
  • Plymouth
  • Rochester
  • Royal Oak/Berkley
  • Salem
  • Stevenson
  • Stoney Creek
  • Troy
  • Walled Lake
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