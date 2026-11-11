11-11-2026 7:26pm
Saline to Participate in Southeast Michigan Hockey League
The Saline varsity hockey team will participate in the Southeast Michigan Hockey League in the 2027-28 school year.
The SEMHL will feature teams from the Lakes Valley Conference, the Oakland Activities Association and the Southeast Conference.
Teams will be split into divisions - Red, White, Blue, Gold and Silver - based on balanced competition across skill levels.
Teams include:
- Huron/Skyline
- Pioneer
- Bedford
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield
- Brighton
- Canton
- Chelsea
- Clarkston
- Davison
- Dexter/Pinckney
- Grand Blanc
- Hartland
- Howell
- Huron Valley
- Jackson
- Lake Orion/Oxford
- Livonia Red
- Lenawee
- Northville
- Novi
- Plymouth
- Rochester
- Royal Oak/Berkley
- Salem
- Stevenson
- Stoney Creek
- Troy
- Walled Lake
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