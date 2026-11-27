The Saline hockey team's early-season struggles continued last week as the Hornets dropped two games and fell to 0-5 overall, according to The Sun Times News.

Saline showed offensive life on Nov. 18 against Temperance Bedford, building a 3-1 lead on goals from Braegan Grigg (power play), Chandler Stancil and Patrick Bushey. Bedford answered with four unanswered goals in the second period, including two on the power play, and went on to win 6-4. Grigg added his second goal with one second left. Special teams proved decisive, with Bedford scoring four power-play goals to Saline's one.

Two nights later at home, the Hornets were shut out 3-0 by Port Huron Northern, which outshot Saline 56-14. Goalie Owen Schayes faced a steady barrage of shots. Read the full story from The Sun Times News: Saline Hockey Still Searching for First Win After Rough Start

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