Trunk or Treat Draws Big Crowd, Generates Lots of Smiles

It seems fair to assess that Trunk or Treat was a hit in downtown Saline Wednesday.

Hundreds of families gathered in downtown Saline for the Halloween event, now in its ninth year.

In the old days, organizers would painstakingly count, with a clicker, everyone who walked through the event. Today, they're content to watch the people having fun.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=TheSalinePost&set=a.17226383… -->

The event is put on by Saline Main Street.

The event requires 25 volunteers for cleanup, watching the crowd, and more. On top of that, all of the people who attended to distribute candy and other goodies obviously volunteered, too.

Many also looked as festive as the children.

Karen Carrigan, owned of Carrigan Cafe, was one of the people who helped create this event in Saline. She was asked about the favorite costume she saw Wednesday.

"All the people dressed in smiles," she said.

That didn't narrow it down very much.

More News from Saline