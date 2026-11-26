The Saline girls' swim and dive team closed its season with a 13th-place finish at the MHSAA Division 1 state finals at the Jenison High School Aquatics Center on Saturday, Nov. 21, scoring 64 points, according to The Sun Times News. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the state title with 446 points, ahead of Northville (240) and Jenison (182).

Maria Baldwin led the Hornets with a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (56.96) and a seventh-place finish in the 100 backstroke (58.39). The medley relay of Alivia Strickler, Hazel Devaney, Baldwin and Lily Miklosovic won the consolation final to place ninth in 1:49.66, and the 400 freestyle relay of Baldwin, Charlotte Tufte, Strickler and Miklosovic placed 12th in 3:40.95. Miklosovic was 11th in the 200 individual medley, Strickler was 15th in the 100 backstroke, and diver Emma Lillie placed 17th, one spot short of the final round.

Read the full story, including preliminary results, at The Sun Times News: Saline Swim and Dive Finishes 13th at Division 1 State Finals

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