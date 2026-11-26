The night before Thanksgiving is usually reserved for meeting up with friends and family.

But Wednesday, celestial happenings stirred up people around Michigan. The event occurred at around 7:40 p.m.

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The event occurred at around 7:40 p.m. and was spotted by people from Saline and all over Michigan and beyond.

In the Saline Posts Facebook group, Wendy Williams got the conversation started.

"Anyone else see the meteor about 20 min ago?? It lit up the sky and was so cool" Williams said. "It was right over our heads on Saline Waterworks and Grass"

She received several replies.

"Yes! Saw it in Pittsfield! It was beautiful," Nicole Kennedy answered.

"Yes! It was amazing," Dana McLellan said.

Disa Webb saw it from Wagner and Waters roads.

The GOES-19 satellite registered the bright flash near Saginaw Bay, the same way it detects lightning, according to Chris Vickers. Chief Meteorologist at WTOL.

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