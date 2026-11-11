Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

YONG WILLETT

Booth 179

Jewelry

Using oven-baked polymer clay, YONG WILLETT will display an extremely wide array of earrings in both traditional styles and holiday themes.

“I am the one who is behind the scenes in creating these beautiful earrings,” states Yong.

These professional jewelry pieces are created from thin, durable and flexible clay that will not snap or break easily when worn. Yong strives for detail, and her creativity is exceptional. She designs one-of-kind pieces to add to your wardrobe and jewelry accessories.

She features everyday designs ,including flowers and themed earrings, plus a vast variety of holiday jewelry.

Visit her in Booth 179 at the Saline Craft Show at Saline Middle School from 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on November 14, 2026. GPS: 520 Woodland Dr. E., Saline, for free parking or take the free shuttle to front door from 7700 E. Michigan Ave., Saline.

This is Yong’s initial appearance at the Saline show, where she will provide a wide selection of handmade earrings.

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