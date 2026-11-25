Saline's H.I.V.E. robotics team won all five of its qualifying matches at the FIRST Tech Challenge Bedford Qualifier on Nov. 21 in Temperance and advanced to the playoff final, earning one of five spots at the Southeast Michigan championship, The Sun Times News reports. The event drew 36 teams to Bedford Senior High School.

H.I.V.E. finished second in qualifying and picked Howell's Team KRASH as its playoff partner. The alliance beat Turning Gears and Robo Toasters Orange 168-157 to reach the final, then finished as runners-up after a 245-192 loss to Canton's Infinity Tech and the Clarkston RoboWolves. Saline Middle School's Hornet Hackers went 3-2 and finished 12th in the qualifying standings.

H.I.V.E. joins Saline Middle School's CyBugs, who qualified Nov. 7 at the Hartland Qualifier, at the Southeast Michigan championship. All three Saline teams are also on the roster for the South Central League Tournament Dec. 4-5 at Saline Middle School. Read the full story at The Sun Times News.

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