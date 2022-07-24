Charlie Kohler, US Marine Corps Veteran, Retired from The University of Michigan

Charles “Charlie” Kohler, age 93, of Tipton, Michigan (formerly of Saline, Michigan) passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born in Saline, Michigan to the late Charles “Carl” and Matilda Kohler.

Charlie grew up working on the family farm, bailing hay, working the soil, and tending to the farm animals. After high school he worked at Universal Die Casting in Saline for several years. During his time at Universal Die Casting he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951 and served on the U.S.S. Missouri Battleship. Upon returning from the military he married the love of his life Jean Marie Mathiesen. In their early years together they enjoyed roller skating, and throughout their lives they loved dancing at Tri County Sportsman League every Saturday evening. They lived in Ypsilanti together and later built a home in Saline after the birth of their first child.

In the late 1950’s he began working for Hoover Ball and Bearing in Ann Arbor. He then attended specialized classes for IBM computer systems and became proficient on their computer programs. This computer knowledge led him in obtaining a position at the University of Michigan in 1968, where he worked as a Senior Computer Operator. While at the University he also worked part-time for the Saline Post Office and after 25 years with the University he fully retired in 1994.

After retirement, Jean and Charlie moved to the Irish Hills and built their dream home on Evans Lake. They loved entertaining family and friends at the lake for many summers. Boating, waterskiing, fishing, playing euchre, and “Joker” were just some of the fun activities everyone enjoyed while visiting them at the lake.

Later to escape the cold Michigan winters, they purchased a home in Bradenton, Florida. While in Florida they made many friends and continued to play cards regularly. Charlie loved shuffleboard, biking around the neighborhood, going to the ocean, swimming in the pool and socializing with their neighbors and church friends. To Charlie, Florida was paradise! He will be remembered for his “Big Grandpa hugs'' and sweet tooth. His smile lit up the room when he walked in and always knew how to cheer you up. Charlie was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline and served many years as Superintendent of Sunday School and President of Church Council.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jean Kohler for 67 wonderful years. Loving father of Elise (Mark) Wyrembelski of Tecumseh and Glenn (Janet) Kohler of Clarkston. Cherished grandfather of Autumn (Kent) Kizerian, Jessica (William) Burmeister, Kevin Zurawski, and Lauren and Lydia Kohler. Great grandfather to Clarissa and Hunter Kizerian and Sophia and William “Liam” Burmeister. Charlie is survived by his sister Lillian Gilbert and brother Clarence Kohler. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Kohler, sisters Bertha Luckhardt, Emma VandenBosch, Tema Haab, Lucille Brown, Lorena Luckhardt and Stella Peplau.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, July 27 at the St. Paul United Church of Christ from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Jacoba Koppert will officiate the service. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veteran’s Honor Guard. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of life luncheon at the church. Burial will follow afterwards at Franklin Township Cemetery in Tipton for family and friends at 3:00 P.M. For those that cannot attend the service, a livestream video is available through St. Paul’s Facebook page (St Paul UCC Saline, MI- https://www.facebook.com/StPaulUCCSalineMI). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. To leave a memory you have of Charles, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.