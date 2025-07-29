Saline Community Fair Update

If you have not already nominated your dog for the fifth annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest, you have until August 1 to submit your application and photos. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 1, 2025.

Up to $500 in gift cards from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the owners of the top dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Saline Dog of the Year link is located on the website banner at the top of the homepage.

While on the website be sure to check out the full schedule as well as opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. There is also a volunteer sign-up and a link to information that must be completed by all adult volunteers. Our 2025 fair book contains all the classes both youth and adults can exhibit in or participate in is also on the website under “Fairbook by Sections”. There are thousands of classes offered at the fair. New this year is a section for Individuals with Different Abilities. Classes are offered for youth and adults in the following areas: Sewing, Quilting, Knitting and Needlework, Crocheting, Baked Goods, Fine Arts, Folk Arts, Floriculture, Horticulture, and Miscellaneous Hobbies.

There is something for everyone at the 89th Saline Community Fair! Come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025. Make your plans now to attend this fun family activity.

More News from Saline