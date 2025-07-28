Lodi Announces Road Projects, Recycling Change, New Deputy and More
The following news items were taken from the Lodi Township newsletter:
- Supervisor Jan Godek announced the township has not contracted with Recycle Ann Arbor for recycling services. Instead, it has an agreement with Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority for a bin at the township office. It can be accessed 24/7. Yard waste must be in recycle paper bags.
- Godek said the township has approved $661,000 in road improvements for $225: $258,000 for Ellsworth Road, $114,000 Wagner to Zeeb; Alber from Pleasant Road to Textile; $153,000 for Saline Waterworks, from Dell to Grass roads; $67,000 for Dell Road, from Saline Waterworks to the township line; $4,000 for a crack seal on Katz Farm Court; $65,0000 for Grass Road, from Bethel Church to Saline Waterworks; and $14,700 for spot gravel as needed.
- Frank Barabas is the new Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Deputy in Lodi Township. He was hired by the county in 2022. He is focused on crime prevention, community engagement, commercial vehicle enforcement and neighborhood watch initiatives.
- Recycle Ann Arbor is having a document shredding event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20.
- Christmas tree recycling has been canceled for 2025 due to the associated costs.
