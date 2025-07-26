Saline MI
7-26-2025 12:38am

Saline City Councillor Girbach Talks About the Future of the Rec Center, Fire Department

After the recent meeting of Saline City Council, we talked to Dean Girbach, the longest serving member of council, about several issues, including what's next for the study of the Rec Center, the fire department assessment, Acting City Manager Elle Cole and more.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iGaLnE3d_c -->
More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive