Saline City Councillor Girbach Talks About the Future of the Rec Center, Fire Department
After the recent meeting of Saline City Council, we talked to Dean Girbach, the longest serving member of council, about several issues, including what's next for the study of the Rec Center, the fire department assessment, Acting City Manager Elle Cole and more.
More News from Saline
- Fire Calls: Calls for Service from July 21-24 The following calls for service were recorded by The Saline Post from July 21-24.
- Health Wise: Comprehensive Psychological Testing Can Be a Life-Changing Step Find out why psychological testing may be a great step for you (or your loved ones) in your health journey.